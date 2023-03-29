2023 Red Sox preview: What can we expect from Boston's new lineup?

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche will preview a part of the 2023 Red Sox each day leading up to Thursday's Opening Day tilt against the Baltimore Orioles. On Wednesday, Rochie takes a look at Boston's lineup!

BOSTON -- The 2023 Red Sox lineup will look vastly different from the one that Alex Cora sent out every day in 2022.

The big blow was the departure of two-time World Series champ and de facto team captain Xander Bogaerts. Replacing his presence on the field -- and off the field -- won't be easy. Also gone are J.D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez, and (for now) Trevor Story.

To try to make up for those losses, Chaim Bloom went out and picked up veterans with experience. But much like the top of the starting rotation, health is going to be perhaps the biggest question mark with the Boston lineup this season.

Here is a potential lineup this season:

1. Alex Verdugo, RF

2. Rafael Devers, 3B

3. Justin Turner, DH

4. Masataka Yoshida, LF

5. Adam Duvall, CF

6. Triston Casas, 1B

7. Christian Arroyo, 2B

8. Reese McGuire, C

9. Kiké Hernández, SS

Cora has already penciled Devers-Turner-Yoshida in for the 2-3-4 spots in the order. Devers is clearly the best hitter on this team so it makes sense to hit him out of the two-hole and get him as many at-bats as possible.

The veteran Turner, who won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020, gets to protect Devers from being walked or pitched around every time he steps into the box. And even though he's 38, Turner should be able to give Boston a .270 average with around 20 homers and 75 RBI -- a very reasonable ask from your DH.

Following Yoshida leading up to his Major League debut has been a rollercoaster ride. He's gone from a huge question mark that got a five-year, $90 million contract from Boston to an absolute stud at the World Baseball Classic for Japan. He's now being slotted in as Boston's cleanup hitter, and should rack up plenty of hits for the Red Sox.

The lead-off spot, however, could be a tryout for a while. We will see the likes of Alex Verdugo, Christian Arroyo, Enrique Hernandez, and potentially even Triston Casas lead things off for Boston.

Slugger Adam Duvall will be hitting fifth, after he hit just .213 for Atlanta over 86 games last season. He's only a few years removed from a 38-homer, 113-RBI campaign for the Marlins and the Braves in 2021, when he won a World Series with Atlanta. But at 34, we have to wonder if he can play centerfield every day for Boston.

The rest of the lineup will see a combo of Verdugo, Casas, Arroyo, Hernandez, and catcher Reese McGuire.

The Boston offense wasn't bad in 2022; in fact they did lead the league in doubles with 352 and had the third-highest team average at .258. They finished ninth in runs scored, which isn't bad at all.

But the 2022 Red Sox had a serious power outage, ranking 20th in all of baseball with just 155 homers. We'll see just how much pop got added to the group with the bats of Duvall, Turner, and Yoshida joining the mix.

It's an interesting lineup that the 2023 Red Sox will trot out, and one that should produce a lot of runs for Alex Cora.

Coming Thursday, Rochie takes a look at Boston's expectations for the new season and whether the Red Sox can contend for a playoff spot!