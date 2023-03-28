2023 Red Sox preview: Bullpen should be much, much better than last season

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche will preview a part of the 2023 Red Sox each day leading up to Thursday's Opening Day tilt against the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday, Rochie takes a look at Boston's bullpen!

BOSTON -- The 2022 Red Sox bullpen was known for one thing: Blown saves. Expect a much better showing from the Boston pen in 2023.

Chaim Bloom went out this offseason and secured veteran closer Kenley Jansen, a 35-year-old righty who has been as consistent as they come. Jansen has notched 33 or more saves in eight straight seasons (minus the 2020 COVID season), including four 40-save seasons mixed in. A three-time All-Star, Jansen also won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020.

Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen pitches during a spring training game. Brace Hemmelgarn / Getty Images

He'll have a pair or proven, veteran set-up men ahead of him too in righty Chris Martin and left-hander Richard Bleier. Martin is coming back to Boston -- the Red Sox were the first team to give him a chance back in 2011 -- after four very strong seasons split between the Rangers, the Braves, the Cubs, and the Dodgers. Martin has things figured out and should be invaluable to the pen. He also has a ring from his time in Atlanta.

Dodgers reliever Chris Martin during the 2022 MLB playoffs. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Bleier, 35, has appeared in 123 games over the past two years with the Miami Marlins. He's been reliable with a 3.23 ERA and 1.196 WHIP over his 108.2 innings over that span.

After Jansen, Martin, and Bleier... things could take a little bit to figure out. Joely Rodriguez and Wyatt Mills are both dealing with injuries. Boston is also hopeful that John Schreiber can be a weapon like he was in 2022, when his 65 appearances were invaluable and his stuff was nasty.

Righty Zack Kelly -- who pitched 13 games for Boston last August and September -- is also hoping to be a contributor in 2023. Tanner Houck, who is starting the season in the rotation, could also slide into a bullpen role when other starters return from the Injured List.

General managers hate to use the phrase "on paper." But, on paper, the 2023 Red Sox bullpen should be much better than the group we saw let game after game slip away in 2022. That should keep this year's team in many more games, and hopefully will lead to a lot fewer frustrating nights when the late innings arrive.

Red Sox Preview: Starting Rotation

Coming Wednesday, Rochie takes a look at Boston's offense and the team's new-look lineup in 2023!