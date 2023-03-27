2023 Red Sox preview: What can we expect from starting rotation?

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche will preview a part of the 2023 Red Sox each day leading up to Thursday's Opening Day tilt against the Baltimore Orioles. On Monday, Rochie takes a look at Boston's starting rotation!

BOSTON -- The team's starting rotation will be a great indicator for the 2023 Boston Red Sox. Health and durability are the biggest concerns up and down the group, which could have Alex Cora piecing together a rotation all season.

Here's the five-man rotation that Cora will send out to start the season:

Corey Kluber, RHP

Chris Sale, LHP

Tanner Houck, RHP

Kutter Crawford, RHP

Nick Pivetta, RHP

Opening Day starter Corey Kluber is a two-time Cy Young award winner, but what does he have left as a soon-to-be 37-year-old, top of the rotation guy? Kluber's 31 starts for Tampa last year were more than his previous three seasons combined.

But he knows how to pitch, especially in the AL East. So 20-25 starts would be fine with me because he'll keep the Red Sox in games.

In the No. 2 spot is Chris Sale, who at 34 has this season and next season left on his contract at $55 million -- total. The one and only concern with Sale is health. He's been able to make just 11 starts the past two seasons.

The hope is that this year, he can finally take the mound 25 times again. If he does that, this team has every chance to be very good.

Heading into the season, Tanner Houck is penciled in as Boston's No. 3 starter. He struggled over five spring starts, but I take spring stats with a grain of salt. Houck has the stuff to be a starter, but he's unproven in that role.

Kutter Crawford is the No. 4 starter to begin the year and I absolutely love his story. A 16th-round pick in 2017, Crawford showed flashes last July when he went 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA over four starts. He's just one of those guys that seems to be getting better and better. He could be a lot of fun to watch this season.

Rounding out the initial starting five is Nick Pivetta, who made 33 starts for the Sox last season. That's his best quality: Pivetta takes the ball every five days and gives you everything he has. The 2022 pitching staff desperately needed that, and the 2023 staff likely will too.

Both Brayan Bello and Garrett Whitlock will start the season on IL but should be able to pitch by mid- to late April, giving the Sox some much-needed depth. Both have electric stuff and if all goes well, could be top-of-the-rotation guys if everything clicks.

Josh Winckowski gained valuable big league experience last season and that should help Alex Cora fill out the rotation when the need arises. And don't forget lefty James Paxton. He's been slowed by injuries but Boston is hoping he can make an impact in the rotation this season.

So... if the Red Sox can get 20-25 starts from Kluber and Sale, and mix and match with the rest of the rotation the rest of the year -- plus, toss in an improved bullpen -- this could work out for Cora and company. Strong pitching from their starting five would give this Red Sox team a chance to compete -- and maybe even contend for a playoff spot -- all season long.