Accused sex offender charged with tearing apart Red Line train seats
BOSTON – MBTA Transit Police arrested an accused sex offender Sunday night after he allegedly tore about seats on a Red Line car.
Officers took the 64-year-old Middleboro man into custody, saying he ripped the backs off several seats and kicked the train window.
Transit police said there was also a warrant out for the man's arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.
