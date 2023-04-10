Accused sex offender charged with tearing apart Red Line train seats

BOSTON – MBTA Transit Police arrested an accused sex offender Sunday night after he allegedly tore about seats on a Red Line car.

Officers took the 64-year-old Middleboro man into custody, saying he ripped the backs off several seats and kicked the train window.

A vandalized Red Line train after a man ripped several seat backs out. MBTA Transit Police

Transit police said there was also a warrant out for the man's arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.