Another rainy, wet weekend in Massachusetts on the way. See who will get the most rain.

After a spectacular week of weather in Massachusetts, it is time to pay the piper. Unfortunately, once again, that payment has come due on a weekend.

This Saturday will make it three out of four wet Saturdays this month, not the type of pattern you want as we head into the warmer months! The WBZ Weather Team is highlighting Saturday as a NEXT Weather Alert day.

When does the rain arrive?

The rain will arrive right around dawn from west to east. Far southeastern Massachusetts, including the Cape and Islands, will sneak in a few dry hours early on Saturday before they too will get wet.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

The heaviest rain will fall from mid-morning through early afternoon on Saturday. It will be widespread and heavy enough to wash out most outdoor activities.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

There will be a brief break in the rain during the mid to late afternoon hours on Saturday. Then one final downpour/thunderstorm will roll through between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

How much rain will fall?

Rainfall amounts will average around an inch. A pretty good spring soaking.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

The winds will get a bit gusty on Saturday as well, especially over southeastern Massachusetts.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be a slightly better day. It will certainly be drier with just a few shot showers expected. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will be cooler, dropping back into the 50s.