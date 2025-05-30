Another soggy Saturday in Massachusetts. Here's how long the rain will last this weekend.

If it's the weekend, there must be rain in the weather forecast for most of Massachusetts.

Periods of heavy downpours are expected early Saturday. This will be the 11th straight Saturday with measurable rainfall in Worcester and the ninth out of 12 in Boston.

Boston will finish the month of May as one of the top five wettest months ever recorded in the city. Currently, 2025 is in fifth place, and it could climb as high as third depending on rainfall totals on Saturday.

Saturday weather forecast for Massachusetts

The good news is it will NOT be raining all day Saturday. In fact, it won't even be close! The majority of the daylight hours will be dry.

There is a relatively small window for these downpours, generally between about 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday. After that, we will see a mix of sun and clouds and carry a small threat of a few additional pop-up showers the remainder of the day. The downpours will be quick and intense early on Saturday. Some of the cells may contain embedded thunder and cause some brief, localized flooding.

The highest rainfall amounts are expected across central and western Massachusetts, where an inch or two of water is anticipated. This really isn't about rainfall amounts, though, it's more about the intensity of the downpours and the timing.

If you plan to attend any outdoor soccer or baseball games on Saturday, they may be washed out due to poor field conditions.

Luckily, it will at least be warm on Saturday with high temperatures topping out near 70 during the afternoon with a touch of lingering humidity in the air.