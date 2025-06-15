Red Sox reportedly trade Rafael Devers to Giants in shocking blockbuster

In a stunning move, the Boston Red Sox have reportedly traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. The blockbuster trade was first reported Sunday evening by Robert Murray of Fansided, just hours after Devers helped lead the Red Sox to a three-game sweep over the New York Yankees.

Devers had played his entire nine-year career with Boston, and had just signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract with the team in 2023. The Giants will take on the entirety of Devers' contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Devers, a three-time All-Star, was seen as the face of the Red Sox franchise after signing the richest contract in team history. He was on track for another All-Star appearance this season with 15 homers, 58 RBI, and a .271/.400/.494 slash line through 72 games. Devers hit a solo home run in Boston's 2-0 win over the Yankees at Fenway Park on Sunday, which was his final hit in a Red Sox uniform.

But the 2025 season was also filled with drama for Devers, who didn't seem thrilled to be moved to designated hitter in the spring after Boston signed veteran Alex Bregman. He then refused to give first base a try following Tristan Casas' season-ending injury in June, which prompted team owner John Henry and president Sam Kennedy to visit the disgruntled star during a series in Kansas City.

Devers is now off to San Francisco in a shocking blockbuster trade. He will face his former team when the Red Sox visit the Giants for a three-game series from June 20-22.

Red Sox return for Rafael Devers

In return for Devers, Boston is reportedly receiving a package of three pitchers and a position player, including right-hander Jordan Hicks and left-hander Kyle Harrison.

Hicks, 28, is 1-5 on the season with a 6.47 ERA over 13 appearances, including nine starts. He is currently on the Injured List with a toe injury.

Hicks started 29 games for San Francisco the last two seasons and has a record of 16-33 with a 4.23 ERA and 1.369 WHIP over his seven-year career with the Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Harrison, 23, started four of his eight games for San Francisco this season and was 1-1 with a 4.56 ERA. He started 24 games last season and had a 7-7 record to go with a 4.56 ERA and 1.34 WHIP.

Boston also received 20-year-old righty Jose Bello, who has a 2.00 ERA in rookie ball this season.

First baseman/outfielder James Tibbs III, who was San Francisco's No. 4-ranked prospect, is also heading to the Red Sox. Tibbs III was drafted 13th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Florida State.