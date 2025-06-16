Rafael Devers trade leaves Boston Red Sox fans furious. "They're just doing it for the money."

Red Sox trade Rafael Devers to the Giants for Jordan Hicks and others: Analysis

Red Sox trade Rafael Devers to the Giants for Jordan Hicks and others: Analysis

Red Sox trade Rafael Devers to the Giants for Jordan Hicks and others: Analysis

Rafael Devers is now with the San Francisco Giants and most Boston Red Sox fans are furious.

The three-time All-Star was traded Sunday evening right after the Red Sox had swept the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

"It shocked everybody"

"It shocked everybody," said WBZ-TV's Dan Roche, who has covered the Red Sox for more than 30 years. "The immediate reaction is going to be everyone's ticked off," he added, "I don't blame them. This feels like a Mookie Betts move for what they're giving up."

Devers was unhappy with the team moving him from third base to designated hitter and then refused the team's request to move to first base after Triston Casas went down for the season with a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee in May.

The Red Sox got four players in return for Devers, but none of them are blue chip prospects or on the same level as Devers, who signed an 11-year, $331 million extension with the Red Sox in 2023.

"The important thing is they're trading the rest of the $250 million and that contract. San Francisco is taking the entire thing on and they're getting a good bat," Roche said.

Fans outside Fenway weren't happy with the deal.

"Nothing in return"

"We were all excited. We just swept the Yankees. We love our team and instead of being excited, I'm devastated," a fan told WBZ. "It's wild. We have traded Mookie Betts and Devers in the last five years. Our two best players and we got, essentially, nothing in return for either of them."

"I'm shocked. This is a terrible trade. Rafael is their star player and it's going to ruin the Sox," another fan said. "I honestly think they're just doing it for the money."

"This doesn't even make sense," said a third fan.

"I think Red Sox fans have a right to be ticked off," Roche said. "But I think this was more about long-term and I think this was more about flexibility, positioning-wise, in the outfield, the designated hitter spot, the infield, everywhere."

Red Sox on Devers trade

Red Sox President Sam Kennedy and Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow will hold a news conference Monday to answer questions about the trade.

"It will be interesting to see what happens now that all of the rookies have come up," a fourth fan told WBZ.

"Will it be a mistake? Time will tell," Roche said. "The franchise player now is Roman Anthony and everyone around baseball feels that way."

The Red Sox will see Devers again on Friday when they open a weekend series with the Giants in San Francisco.