Alex Cora says Rafael Devers will be Red Sox's primary DH throughout 2025 season

On the eve of the new season, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora made it crystal clear where Rafael Devers will play throughout the 2025 campaign. Devers will be Boston's primary designated hitter, and Cora believes that will lead to a great season from the 28-year-old slugger.

Devers was adamant that he wanted to play the hot corner last month in Spring Training, even after the team added a Gold Glove third baseman in Alex Bregman. But after many conversations with Devers, Cora says he will be the DH and Bregman will play third.

"We had conversations throughout Spring Training and [Devers] was very vocal about how he felt. We made a decision. Alex is gonna play third, Raffy is gonna DH," Cora said on WEEI's afternoon show on Wednesday. "We all are in the winning business and he understands that.

"It's like everything, right? You don't have to agree with it, but at the end of the day, what we're gonna do is go out there and perform every single day," continued Cora. "He's been working hard, not only with his swing but the routine."

Cora added that "Every DH used to be a position player until they were a DH" and pointed to JD Martinez's transition from outfielder to one of the best DHs in baseball. He believes this move will lead to a monster season for Devers, who battled two shoulder injuries in 2024.

"The kid is good to go. He's going to hit second against lefties and righties," Cora said Wednesday. "It's going to benefit him and I expect a great season from Raffy."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora on the DH position:

"(Devers) was very vocal about how he felt, and we made a decision. Alex is going to play third, and Raffy is going to DH. pic.twitter.com/tEuS6WQwiJ — WEEI Afternoons (@WEEIAfternoons) March 26, 2025

Rafael Devers' desire to play third base

Devers has played 951 games at third over his eight-year career, to just 21 at designated hitter. While he's got one of the best bats in the Boston lineup, his glove has left a lot to be desired, as Devers led the American League in errors in each of the last seven seasons.

But even after Bregman was added to the mix, Devers wanted to remain at third base.

"My position is third base," he told reporters in Fort Myers, Florida on Feb. 17. "It's what I've played. I don't know what their plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear, kind of what my desires were and whatever happens from here, I don't know."

His tone changed a few weeks ago, when Devers said he was "good to do whatever they want me to do."

Bregman offered to move across the diamond to second base, but having him remain at third makes the most sense for the Red Sox. The 30-year-old is fresh off winning his first Gold Glove with the Astros in 2024, and keeping him at third allowed the team to slot top prospect Kristian Campbell in as the starting second baseman to open the season.

After the Red Sox committed 115 errors in 2024 -- the second-most in baseball -- it's important for Cora to put the best defensive team on the field in 2025.