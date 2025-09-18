Battle over pricey saint statues proposed for Quincy public safety building heads to court

A Norfolk Superior Court judge is set to hear arguments Friday about whether Quincy can place two large religious statues at the entrance to a new public safety building.

The ACLU is representing Quincy residents of different religious faiths who say installing the statues would violate the Massachusetts Constitution. Others criticize the cost, which is more than $800,000.

The city counters that the 10-foot-tall statues of St. Michael and St. Florian, the patron saints of police and fire departments, are important symbols to first responders.

"Alarming message"

The lawsuit filed by Quincy residents says putting the statues outside a government facility "sends an alarming message that those who do not subscribe to the City's preferred religious beliefs are second-class residents who should not feel safe, welcomed, or equally respected by their government."

Plaintiff Claire Fitzmaurice, who was raised Catholic but left the Church when she was young, says the presence of the statues would have the effect of elevating one religion over others.

"Ms. Fitzmaurice believes that the statues -in particular, the violent imagery of Saint Michael stepping on the head of a human-like demon - will violate her religious commitment to peace activism," the lawsuit states.

Statues of St. Michael and St. Florian CBS Boston

Another resident named in the lawsuit, Kathleen Geragthy, is a practicing Catholic and says she finds the statues to be "alienating and divisive."

"As someone who is both Catholic and believes that religious imagery should not be displayed on public buildings, she feels that the City's actions have put her in the uncomfortable position of needing to speak out against statues of Catholic figures," the lawsuit states.

Mayor defends statues

Speaking to WBZ-TV back in February, Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch defended the statues as public art that honors police and firefighters. And in an affidavit filed with the court, he asserts "there was nothing religious" about the statue selections.

"The selection had nothing to do with Catholic sainthood, but rather was an effort to boost morale and to symbolize the values of truth, justice, and the prevalence of good over evil," Koch wrote. "If Michael and Florian did not have significance in the police and fire service, respectively, I would not have selected them for installation."

Quincy fire and police leaders say the primary purpose of the statues is not to advance any particular religion.

"The Proposed Statue of Florian is important to me and Quincy Fire because it depicts what we do every day, the virtues that are most important in our work: honor, courage, bravery," veteran Quincy firefighter Tomas Bowes wrote in a court filing.

The lawsuit is seeking to prohibit Quincy from displaying the statues at the new public safety building and stopping the city from spending any more taxpayer funds on them.