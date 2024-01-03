Another $50 scratch ticket, "Lifetime Millions," coming to the Massachusetts Lottery

BOSTON - The Massachusetts State Lottery is planning to release another $50 scratch ticket in 2024.

The game called "Lifetime Millions" offers a grand prize of $1 million a year for life. Players can also win big prizes of $2 million and $1 million.

All winning tickets will be worth $100 or more. The Lottery says it offers the best odds of winning $10,000 on a $50 ticket.

The Lifetime Millions $50 scratch ticket game Massachusetts State Lottery

The game will launch in February, just weeks after all three grand prizes of $25 million were claimed in the state's first $50 scratch ticket game, "Billion Dollar Extravaganza."

That game proved to be hugely successful with about $850 million in sales. It was the priciest ticket ever sold by the Lottery and also offered the largest instant prize ever.