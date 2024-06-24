Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts remains unclaimed, nearing expiration date

WATERTOWN - Check those old lottery tickets - there's a Powerball winner sold in Massachusetts last summer worth $1 million, but time is running out to claim the prize.

The winning ticket was sold for the Aug. 21, 2023 drawing in Watertown at Metro Mini Mart on Main Street. The winning numbers were 3-4-12-22-28, with a Powerball of 16.

Winners have one year to claim their prizes. If nobody comes forward with a winning ticket, the expired prize goes back to the cities and towns in Massachusetts.

Other winning Powerball and Mass Cash tickets expiring soon

In addition to the unclaimed $1 million ticket, there is a $100,000 Mash Cash prize and three $50,000 Powerball tickets that expire soon.

The Mass Cash ticket was sold in Seekonk at Quick Stop Mini Mart on Mink Street for the July 20, 2023 drawing. The winning numbers were 6-7-9-11-21.

Two unclaimed $50,000 Powerball winners were sold for a July 19, 2023 drawing. One was at the Lowell Quick Mart on Chelmsford Street and the other was at a 7-Eleven in Lynn on Western Avenue. The winning numbers that day were 7-10-11-13-24, with a Powerball of 24.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket sold for July 10, 2023 drawing at Smitty's Liquors on Main Street in Tewksbury has also not been cashed in. The winning numbers for that drawing were 2-24-34-53-58, with Powerball 13.

How to claim winning lottery tickets in Massachusetts

Prizes of up to $103,000 can be claimed at Lottery centers in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield and Worcester. Anyone claiming a prize worth more than $103,000 has to go to Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.