Police to conduct K9 sweeps at Revere High School after fentanyl found in classroom

Revere High School to bring in substance use prevention groups after fentanyl was found

REVERE - Police will be conducting sweeps of Revere High School after a baggie containing a powdery substance believed to be fentanyl was discovered.

The sweeps of the high school will be done using K9 units multiple times in the coming weeks and will not be announced in advance. Students and staff may be required to "hold in place" when the dogs are sweeping in the building.

"Please be aware that this could happen at any time over the next couple of months," a notice to the school community said. "Our goal is to ensure there are not drugs present and that our school community is safe for all."

An email to parents obtained by the WBZ I-Team said students don't use the classroom where the baggie was found and there is no indication that any student consumed any of the drug.

A field test indicated fentanyl may be present, but the powder will be tested by the state lab to make a final determination.