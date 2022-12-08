Watch CBS News
I-Team: Fentanyl found in classroom at Revere High School

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

REVERE - A bag of fentanyl was found at Revere High School, sources tell the I-Team.

Parents were notified Wednesday that a baggie of an unknown substance was discovered on the floor of a classroom and tests determined it was fentanyl, a potentially deadly drug.

The notice said there is no indication that any student consumed any of the drug.

A spokesperson for the district said the incident is under investigation with the help of Revere Police.

The Revere superintendent said the district is working with police to plan the next steps to keep drugs out of the schools and to plan drug-related educational programming for students.

Parents WBZ spoke to are concerned and are demanding to know more about how the drugs got into the school.

An emergency meeting is planned for parents Thursday night.   

