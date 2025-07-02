Pease airport in New Hampshire will see increased military aircraft activity. Here's why.

People in the seacoast area of New Hampshire are being warned that they may see an increase in military aircraft operations in the coming weeks near Portsmouth International Airport at Pease.

According to the airport, there will be additional military aircrafts through July 15.

The aircrafts will be in the area for Atlantic Alliance 2025, which is described as "a large-scale, multinational military training exercise involving U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces and allied partners from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom."

The naval integration exercise is used to rehearse various scenarios to help prepare different units from states spanning North Carolina to Maine.

As part of the event, the airport "will support an increase tempo of flight activity." That will include "amphibious assaults, naval maneuver exercises, and expeditionary support missions."

"We recognize that this increased military activity may cause temporary noise disruptions for our neighbors. But we ask everyone to keep in mind, Portsmouth International Airport plays an integral role in global security," said Paul Brean, executive director of the Pease Development Authority.

"Even though this training exercise will encompass an enormous geographic area off the eastern seaboard, our airfield is a critical strategic asset, similar to our role in real-world events. As a joint-use commercial military airport, Portsmouth has an unwavering commitment to the Department of Defense and our global partners," he said.

Most of the increased takeoffs and landings will take place during the day, though the airport said it's possible there will be some flights at night.