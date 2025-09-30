Massachusetts teacher suspended over Charlie Kirk comments will return to classroom

One of two Peabody, Massachusetts teachers suspended for social media posts about Charlie Kirk's assassination will be back in the classroom on Wednesday, the school district and teachers' union announced.

Peabody Public Schools and the Peabody Federation of Teachers released a joint statement Tuesday about the unidentified high school teacher who is currently on leave. The other suspended teacher resigned last week.

"After a thorough review of the details related to the alleged social media policy violation, the school department and the teacher's union are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement that will allow the Peabody educator to return to the classroom on October 1, 2025," the two parties said in the statement.

The teachers union and school district said they'd be "working together to prevent any further disruptions in our schools."

"It is important that our community work together to foster greater understanding and respect opinions that differ from our own," they said. "We hope that the same things students are learning in the classroom, including how to engage in debate thoughtfully, the importance of empathy, and how to be a critical thinker, can find their way back into our public discourse."

Peabody school officials have not divulged what the teachers posted to social media. Across the country, some employees have been fired or placed on leave for speaking out about Kirk online.

A teacher and staff member at Wachusett Regional High School in Holden were also suspended for allegedly making inappropriate social media posts after the conservative activist's death, as was a Framingham High School teacher. A school resource officer in Malden was reassigned to patrol duty for social media comments about Kirk, the police chief said.

The Massachusetts Teachers Union previously demanded that school officials "not take actions" against educators who come under fire for social media posts about Kirk. The American Federation of Teachers in Massachusetts has said it's "alarming" to see teachers suspended.

"The First Amendment applies to all, not the few," union president Jessica Tang said in a statement.