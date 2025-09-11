2 Massachusetts teachers placed on leave over Charlie Kirk social media posts, superintendents say

Teachers at two Massachusetts schools have been placed on leave over posts they allegedly made on social media after prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Kirk, a 31-year-old who co-founded the right-wing advocacy group Turning Point USA, was shot and killed while speaking on the Utah Valley University campus. A manhunt has been launched as authorities search for Kirk's killer.

Teacher investigated over Charlie Kirk post

Wachusett Regional High School superintendent James Reilly and WRSDC chair Lauren Salmon-Garrett released a statement on Thursday.

"Today, our school community is responding to yet another act of violence in our country with the killing of Charlie Kirk at a college campus in Utah," the statement said. "As many are aware, a teacher has been accused of making inappropriate comments in response to this event on her own personal social media page. As a result, that teacher has been placed on administrative leave for the foreseeable future and is not allowed on school property while we investigate this matter."

Wachusett school leaders did not specify what the teacher posted. They did not release the name of the teacher who was placed on leave.

The district said that they proactively requested an increased police presence at their schools on Thursday. They said the request was made "given the attention and impact these events have had on our school community."

In a statement, the Holden Police Department said there were no credible threats of violence against the school.

"It was reported to us that a staff member at Wachusett Regional High School (WRHS) made social media comments in the wake of the tragic assassination of political commentator, Charlie Kirk," police said. "These comments sparked heated debate, millions of views and brought into question the safety of school operations for both students and staff at WRHS."

In their letter to the district families, Wachusett school officials condemned acts of political violence.

"We urge the entire school community to continue to condemn these brutal acts of violence our country has experienced," the statement said. "Finally, we would like to thank local law enforcement and our staff for their continued support to our students during these difficult times."

Framingham teacher placed on leave

In an separate incident, a Framingham teacher was also placed on leave for an alleged social media post regarding Kirk's death.

"As a District, we are committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment for everyone. We do not condone violence or hateful behavior in any form," Framingham superintendent Bob Tremblay said in a statement. "While the law prevents us from discussing specific personnel matters, the employee is on leave pending an internal review. Be assured that we are addressing the situation in full compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, and policies."

Tremblay did not release additional details about the teacher or what they posted.