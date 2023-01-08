Patriots Week 18 inactives: Jonathan Jones, Jakobi Meyers good to go vs. Bills

BOSTON -- The Patriots are a pretty healthy group heading into Sunday's must-win game against the Bills in Buffalo. Receiver Jakobi Meyers and cornerback Jonathan Jones are both good to go for New England after being listed as questionable on Friday.

With Meyers active -- and DeVante Parker returning from a concussion -- Mac Jones will have his full set of receivers as the Patriots try to keep up with a talented Buffalo offense. On defense, having Jones active is huge for New England's cornerback group as it tries to slow down Josh Allen and company. Jones will likely find himself covering Stefon Diggs on Sunday.

Speedy corner Marcus Jones is also active, cleared to return from a head injury on Friday. Along with Jonathan and Marcus Jones, the Patriots will have Myles Bryant and Tae Hayes at corner.

Of New England's inactives for the game, special teamer Brenden Schooler is the only notable name on the list, inactive with a hip injury. The undrafted rookie has been racking up special teams tackles for New England all season. Every yard will count on Sunday, so Schooler will be missed on special teams.

Corner Jalen Mills (groin) and tight end Jonnu Smith were already ruled out on Saturday. In addition, safety Josh Bledsoe, running back Kevin Harris, defensive tackle Sam Roberts, and corner Shaun Wade were ruled out on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the Patriots elevated linebacker Calvin Munson and tight end Matt Sokol from the practice squad to the active roster.

The 8-8 Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with a win on Sunday, but can also back into the postseason as the AFC's final Wild Card team if the Dolphins and Steelers both lose.