Patriots undrafted signings include QB, Boston College lineman and steer wrestling running back

The work didn't stop for the Patriots when the NFL Draft came to a close on Saturday. New England's front office has been busy on the undrafted free agent market, signing players that include a pair of Massachusetts players, a quarterback, two wide receivers, and a running back who was a state champion steer wrestler.

Here is a look at the undrafted free agents signed by the Patriots, according to various reports.

Jack Conley, offensive lineman from Boston College

Jack Conley, an offensive tackle from Boston College, is joining the Patriots. His agency, LAA Sports Entertainment, confirmed the signing on social media.

In 2024, Conley earned All-ACC honorable mention after starting all 12 regular season games at right guard for the Eagles.

Conley's fellow Boston College offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, as was defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku by the Dallas Cowboys. Defensive tackle Cam Horsley reportedly signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.

Merrimack College's Cole Birdow

Another offensive lineman from New England is joining the Patriots as well.

Cole Birdow, who played for Merrimack College, inked a deal to stay local and attempt to find a spot with the Patriots.

"Well deserved and a huge congrats to our guy on inking the deal!" Merrimack football posted.

Lan Larison, steer wrestler turned running back

The Patriots signed Lan Larison, a versatile running back from UC Davis who played quarterback in high school.

Go Pats Go! — Lan Larison (@LanLarison) April 26, 2025

In addition to having a versatile skillset out of the backfield, he also has a unique skillset off the field.

Larison was a rodeo steer wrestling champion in high school.

Quarterback Ben Woolridge

New England appears set at the quarterback position with Drake Maye heading into his second season after being drafted in 2024 out of North Carolina.

Still, the quarterback room is in need of more depth after the team traded Joe Milton and now only has Josh Dobbs as a backup.

The team brought in Ben Woolridge, who was signal-caller for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Wide receivers Efton Chism and DeMeer Blankumsee

Though the Patriots selected speedy Kyle Williams, a wide receiver out of Washington State, in the third round of the draft, they continue looking to build on their receiver room by bringing on a pair of undrafted free agents at the position.

According to his agency, the Patriots signed Eastern Washington slot receiver Efton Chism on Saturday.

New England also reportedly added DeMeer Blankumsee, whose speed helped him haul in 13 touchdowns over the last two seasons at Memphis.

Tight ends CJ Dippre and Gee Scott Jr.

Looking for depth behind Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper, the Patriots signed tight ends CJ Dippre from Alabama and Gee Scott Jr. out of Ohio State.

The Patriots did not select any tight ends in the draft.

Fullback Brock Lampe

Could the Patriots be bringing back the fullback after bringing back offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels?

Fullback Brock Lampe signed with New England on Saturday out of Northern Illinois.

The Patriots haven't used a fullback since 2022, when Jakob Johnson held the role.

Patriots defense additions

The Patriots added several defensive players as undrafted free agents after the draft ended.

New England added SMU cornerback Brandon Crossley, Cincinnati safety John Minkins, Florida State linebacker Cam Riley, and Wilfried Pene, a defensive lineman from Virginia Tech.