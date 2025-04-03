Joe Milton reportedly traded by Patriots to Cowboys for fifth-round pick

The New England Patriots have reportedly traded quarterback Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys. Instead of backing up Drake Maye in New England, Milton will now back up Dak Prescott in Dallas.

The Patriots are sending Milton and a seventh-round pick to the Cowboys and are getting a fifth-round pick back for the second-year QB, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The Patriots used a sixth-round pick in 2024 to draft Milton out of Tennessee.

The Patriots now have two fifth-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft and nine picks total.

Joe Milton with the Patriots

The Patriots drafted Maye with the third overall pick last year before adding Milton to the depth chart late in the draft. He became a fan favorite after showing off his big arm, strong legs, and incredible backflips during the preseason, but spent the year behind both Maye and veteran Jacoby Brissett.

But he was lauded for his work in practice and on the scout team, and Milton got his chance to shine in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills. He replaced Maye after just one series, and went out and completed 22 of his 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-5 QB also ran for a touchdown to help the Patriots beat the Bills, 23-16.

He had reportedly expressed a desire to compete for a starting job this offseason, and the Patriots received multiple trade inquiries on Milton. He's got an established quarterback ahead of him in Prescott, but will be Dallas' primary backup after Cooper Rush left for the Baltimore Ravens this winter.

According to Jordan Schutlz of Fox Sports, the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers also showed interest in trading for Milton. The Patriots had a better offer for Milton, "but chose to send him where he wanted out of respect for him," according to Schultz.

New #Cowboys QB Joe Milton III tells me: “My family grew up a Cowboys fan. My mom always had a Cowboys shirt on. She always talked about them. Living in Texas has been a longtime dream of mine. And now I’m with them. I’m ready to work.” https://t.co/kNDFPA4yem pic.twitter.com/XuLmR3KWgZ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 3, 2025

Patriots quarterback depth chart

In trading away Milton, the Patriots are left with Maye and veteran Josh Dobbs on their QB depth chart.

Maye is coming off a solid rookie season and is the future of the franchise at the position. Dobbs, a five-year NFL veteran, will be his top backup, but don't be surprised if the Patriots use another late-round pick to add another quarterback to the mix.

While some fans may feel the return for Milton was not enough, the Patriots were able to add a fifth-round pick for someone who likely wasn't going to play in 2025.