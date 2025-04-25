Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku, Ozzy Trapilo drafted in 2nd round of NFL Draft

Donovan Ezeiruaku didn't have to wait long to hear his name called in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Boston College edge rusher was drafted 44th overall by the Dallas Cowboys on Friday.

Ezeiruaku was a monster over his four seasons at Chestnut Hill, as he racked up 30 sacks over 47 games for the Eagles. He led the ACC with 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss as a senior in 2024, to go along with a career-best 80 combined tackles and three forced fumbles. Those 16.5 sacks tied Harold Landry for the most sacks by a Boston College player in a single season.

Ezeiruaku was a consensus All-American, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and won the Ted Hendricks Awards -- given to the best defensive end in college football -- after his incredible 2024 season.

At 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds, Ezeiruaku was one of the smaller edge rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft. But he is quick and explosive off the line, and will now get after quarterbacks in the NFL alongside Micah Parsons in Dallas.

Ozzy Trapilo drafted by Chicago Bears

Ezeiruaku wasn't the only Eagle to hear his name called Friday night. Right tackle Ozzy Trapilo was drafted 54th overall by the Chicago Bears on Friday night.

The Norwell native was First-Team All ACC in 2024, and started 36 of the 44 games he played for Boston College. He allowed just two sacks over his last two seasons at The Heights.

Boston College in 2025 NFL Draft

Fellow Norwell native Drew Kendall, who started 37 games for the Eagles at center over the last three seasons, is projected to be taken in the fourth round on Saturday.

Defensive tackle Cam Horsley, who was Third-Team All ACC after racking up 42 tackles for the Eagles, is projected to in Rounds 6 or 7 on Saturday.