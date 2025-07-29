Patriots training camp takeaways: Uneven day for Drake Maye, offense in longest practice of camp

The Patriots held their sixth practice of training camp on Tuesday, and it was the longest practice of camp so far. The session lasted nearly two hours as the Patriots put in lot of red zone and goal line work on a hazy, hot, and humid day in Foxboro.

Overall, it was an up and down day for both the offense and the defense, which is good. It means both sides were making plays and neither side was dominant. But there are definitely things for both sides of the ball to clean up, especially by the offense.

Here are the big takeaways from Tuesday's practice behind Gillette Stadium.

Christian Gonzalez missing, but Austin Hooper returns

The big news of the day was the injury update to cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who reportedly suffered a hamstring injury Monday that will keep him off the field for a bit. But the injury isn't expected to keep Gonzo out of Week 1 against the Raiders on Sept. 7, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Gonzalez obviously didn't practice Tuesday, but he was out on the sideline in a t-shirt and shorts and with a sleeve on his left leg late in the session. Alex Austin got a good amount of run with the top defense, as Carlton Davis also missed Tuesday's practice.

"I just want to go out and show everybody I'm physical and I can play ball," Austin said after practice. "I want to go out there and have fun."

Tight end Austin Hooper also made his training camp debut Tuesday after he started on PUP. Wide receiver Mack Hollins and tackle Vederian Lowe are the only players remaining on PUP.

Good day for Patriots' rookie offensive linemen

Very strong day for both rookies Will Campbell and Jared Wilson along the offensive line.

Campbell allowed K'Lavon Chaisson to get around him during an early pass attempt, but then he won his battle with Keion White and was able to run Chaisson around Drake Maye on his second rep. The No. 4 pick held his own on Tuesday.

Wilson was even better, as he won his rep against Milton Williams and then got the best of Christian Barmore twice.

Mike Vrabel gets upset after fumbled snap

There were some issues along the offensive line though, as Mike Vrabel lost it after a fumbled snap at the goal line between Garrett Bradbury and Maye. Vrabel was fuming and made the entire offense get off the field, and replaced them with Josh Dobbs' group.

This came after two nice touchdown passes by Maye, who also wasn't happy with the fumble. He stood right next to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on the sideline, and was eventually joined by Bradbury. The veteran center then grabbed a football, he and Maye did a snap together, and then the duo continued to talk on the sideline.

Up and down day for Maye

The second-year QB struggled with his accuracy early in 7-vs.-7 drills, but was able to bounce back a bit in 11 vs. 11s.

Maye completed a pass to Stefon Diggs early, but it was too far out-of-bounds. His next pass went to DeMario Douglas, but it was broken up by Jones. Maye scrambled on one play a little later and had to throw it out of bounds, and was visibly frustrating with the end result.

Maye also had some really nice throws Tuesday, including two beautiful tosses that went for touchdowns. He threw one to Kyle Williams with Austin on him, which Maye dropped right in the bucket where only Williams could catch it. On the next play, Maye hit Diggs on a crosser over rookie safety Craig Woodson for a score. It got a huge reaction from the offense.

After those two beautiful touchdowns, however, Maye and Bradbury fumbled their a snap. One of those "never get too high" moments for the offense.

Maye also had a nice touchdown to Kayshon Boutte in the corner of the end zone. He had a clean pocket on the play, and got the best of Austin in coverage.

Overall it was a mixed bag from the QB on Tuesday, but Vrabel is letting him do his thing and seeing how it goes. We'll see how the offense bounces back on Wednesday.

White stuffs Pop at the goal line

In a funny moment, Keion White stonewalled DeMario Douglas at the goal line, and refuse to let him get an inch. He proceeded to give the slot receiver a bear hug and lift him off the ground.

In case you haven't noticed, Keion White is a massive, massive human being.

Catch of the day: Javon Baker

Baker is fighting for a roster spot, but he showed out on Tuesday. He had a highlight catch over Marcellas Dial on an end zone fade from Dobbs for a touchdown, where he went up an got the jump ball over the defensive back.

Kendrick Bourne also had a nice touchdown grab, as he brought in a back corner throw from Dobbs in the end zone. Bourne celebrated with a little dance afterwards, which is always a welcome sign in New England.

Keep an eye on Gee Scott Jr.

Tight end Gee Scott Jr. is in New England as an undrafted free-agent, but he's a player who just shows up over and over again. He played five seasons for the Buckeyes in college, so he's got that Ohio State connection with Vrabel.

Remember Scott's name throughout the preseason. I could see him landing on the New England practice squad after camp.

Offensive line injury concerns?

Veteran right tackle Morgan Moses left practice early, but did so on his own power after 1-on-1 battles. He was jogging off, so maybe just an early exit for the 34-year-old on a sweltering day in Foxboro.

Bradbury was walking a bit gingerly at one point after he found himself at the bottom of a pile. It looked like he rolled his ankle, but was able to walk it off. I wouldn't be surprised if his ankle is heavily taped on Wednesday.

Another good day for D.J.

On Sunday's Sports Final, Mike Reiss highlighted corner D.J. James as one of his three players who have popped in training camp. The 2024 sixth-round pick had another strong day Tuesday as he got some run with the starters and recorded a pair of pass breakups.

Kickin' it

Rookie kicker Andy Borregales was a prefect 6-for-6 with his field goal attempts Tuesday. He needed that, after Borregales struggled on Saturday and Parker Romo went 6-for-6 on his attempts Monday.