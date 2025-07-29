Christian Gonzalez reportedly suffered hamstring injury, which is not expected to impact Week 1

Patriots star cornerback Christian Gonzalez did not take the practice field behind Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, but appears to have avoided a serious injury after leaving Monday's practice.

According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, Gonzalez suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him for some of training camp. But the injury is not expected to impact Gonzalez's status for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, according to Shultz.

Gonzalez made an appearance Tuesday later in the session, when he took the field in a t-shirt and shorts with a compression sleeve on his left leg. He went down early Monday in New England's first padded practice of training camp, as he tried to cover wide receiver Stefon Diggs during an 11 vs. 11 drill.

Gonzalez came up lame after quarterback Drake Maye hit Diggs on a crossing route, and grabbed the back of his left leg as he limped to the sideline. He hobbled to the medical tent with trainers, and didn't return to the session.

His absence Tuesday for the team's sixth practice of camp was expected, but now it seems as though all of New England can breathe a sign of relief that the shutdown corner should be good-to-go when the Patriots kick off the new season on Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carlton Davis present but not practicing

New England's top two corners weren't in the mix Tuesday, with veteran Carlton Davis III present for the session but not participating so far in the early portion of practice.

The Patriots signed Davis to join up with Gonzalez and give the New England defense one of the NFL's best 1-2 punches at corner. But if he sits out all of Tuesday's session, it will be the fourth practice Davis has missed of training camp.

With Gonzalez and Davis both out, the Patriots used Alex Austin and Marcus Jones as the team's top two corners. Marcellus Dial, Miles Battle, Isaiah Bolden, Brandon Crossley, and DJ James are also in the mix at corner, and could see more run in camp if Gonzalez misses extended time.

Cornerback was supposed to be a position of strength for the Patriots in 2025, and it still should be if both Gonzalez and Davis are on the field come Week 1. But the team's depth at the position is already being put to the test less than a week into training camp.