Which Patriots players have popped in training camp so far?

Everything is about to start popping down in Foxboro, with the New England Patriots set to put on pads for the first time of training camp on Monday. Now we'll really be able to figure out who is playing well and ready for some real, actual football.

But that doesn't mean we're just going to dismiss what the team did over its first four un-padded practices. Mike Vrabel's squad ramped things up Saturday before a day off on Sunday, and while the practices have been mostly installation, there have been a number of players who have stood out during the sessions.

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche and ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss have been at every practice, and highlighted three players who have stood out to them on Sunday night's Sports Final.

Mike Reiss' 3 Patriots who have popped

DeMario Douglas: "Pop" Douglas has been making lots of plays as Drake Maye's slot receiver this summer.

Robert Spillane: The linebacker is a ball of energy on the field.

D.J. James: The first-year cornerback out of Auburn had the first interception of camp and PBU on Kyle Williams.

Dan Roche's 3 Patriots who have popped

Robert Spillane: Rochie called Spillane "Mr. Energy" and "Mr. Football Nut."

Milton Williams: The defensive tackle is determined to be a leader on the Patriots after signing a massive contract in the offseason. Roche said Williams brought some Vince Wilfork-like force to practice the other day when he got up twice on Maye against rookie Jared Wilson.

"It will be hard to live up to a four-year, $104 million contract, but I really like his attitude and his approach. He wants to be a leader of a team," Reiss said of Williams. "With the Eagles, where he played less than 50 percent of the snaps, he was one of a rotation. He wants to be the guy and he talked about how he was boxing leading up to camp, keeping his hands up and moving his feet to help his conditioning. The Patriots want to play fast and get to the other line of scrimmage, and his play style really reflects that."

TreVeyon Henderson: Roche said the rookie running back's speed is apparent whenever he touches the football.

Latest with Patriots wide receiver competition

Outside of the offensive line, New England's wide receiver corps is getting the most attention at camp with 12 players fighting for six or seven roster spots.

Stefon Diggs has been the tone-setter of the group, as the first receiver off the line and drills and as a leader and a mentor to the rest of the pack. Kayshon Boutte has been second up in drills, and Douglas has been making tons of plays out of the slot. Rookie Kyle Williams has been solid behind that trio, while veteran Kendrick Bourne and undrafted rookie Efton Chism are vying for spots. Veteran Mack Hollins remains on PUP, but he'll have a spot on the team when he returns.

Where do second-year receivers Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker figure into the mix? Right now, they're both on the outside looking in, as Polk has yet to take the practice field with the team and outside of a good showing Sunday, Baker hasn't done much.

"Baker showed out a little bit [Sunday] with a nice play and a nice catch," noted Roche. "But to me, Polk, you see him on the conditioning field and it's like, 'You need to get out here if you're going to be a player.'"

"I think Mike Vrabel said something to Stefon Diggs after the boat incident, and Diggs has been on his best behavior and has really been a leader. If I'm Mike Vrabel, and I'm sure he's done it, I go to Polk and Baker and say, 'Guys, it's getting late here. You need to jump in and go.' If they don't, I don't think they'd be afraid to say goodbye," added Roche.

We should get a better idea of the wide receiver battle once pads go on. But about a week into camp, both Polk and Baker seemingly have a lot of work to do in order to make it to a second season with the Patriots.