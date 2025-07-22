The Patriots are Drake Maye's team and other storylines to follow during 2025 training camp

A new era of Patriots football is upon us, with the team set to kick off its first training camp under head coach Mike Vrabel on Wednesday. Despite back-to-back four-win seasons and no playoff football in Foxboro since 2021, hopes are high in New England.

Vrabel gives the Patriots an established NFL head coach, and one who lived the life as an NFL player for 14 years. Eight of those seasons were spent in New England, where he won his three Super Bowl rings.

He hasn't won a title as a head coach, but Vrabel would love for that to change in New England. His arrival is one of the many reasons Patriots fans are feeling upbeat and optimistic about 2025, along with Year 2 of Drake Maye, the addition of Stefon Diggs on offense, and the revival of the New England defense. The Patriots are actually favored to win 11 games ahead of the season, after going into last season as the underdogs in all 17 contests.

While it's mostly sunshine and lollipops for the Patriots and every other team around the NFL as they kick off training camp, there are also a number of storylines that could derail the new season. Here's what we'll be looking for as the Patriots kick off training camp Wednesday, leading up to the 2025 NFL season.

The Mike Vrabel Era begins

The last season of Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame run in New England was a mess, resulting in a four-win campaign. Jerod Mayo's only season in New England was an even bigger mess, resulting in an even more frustrating four-win campaign.

In comes Vrabel, a no-nonsense, get-down-and-dirty head coach who is looking to change the DNA of the Patriots. Mike Vrabel's Patriots are going to be all about effort, finishing plays, and essentially creating some violence on the football field.

We've already seen the new identity under Vrabel in play during minicamp practices. It should only strengthen when the team puts on pads and starts hitting this summer.

How often will Vrabel lay some licks in practice?

We've also seen Vrabel is not afraid to get down and dirty himself in practice. He's OK with delivering a hit -- or being hit -- on the field if it leads to a learning moment or two.

Don't expect him to take aim at Drake Maye, but Vrabel could grab a pad and start delivering some licks if he needs to really hammer home a point.

Drake Maye's continued rise

The pressure is on for Vrabel to succeed in New England as a coach. But the most pressure rests on the shoulders of 22-year-old Drake Lee Maye as he heads into his second season as quarterback of the New England Patriots. There is no veteran to beat out or keep the seat warm until he's ready this year. The Patriots are his team as Maye heads into his first camp as the starting quarterback.

Maye had an up-and-down rookie campaign after he took over for Jacoby Brissett in Week 6. We saw plenty of his unique blend of size, arm strength, and speedy athleticism, which are the main source of hope for New England fans going forward. The raw ability is all there for Maye; now he has to make adjustments as opposing defenses make adjustments to him. The mental aspect of it all is a big part of the Year 2 jump for quarterbacks.

Maye also has to cut down on his turnovers after he threw 15 picks and lost six fumbles over 13 games as a rookie, and he needs to learn how to take a hit after he suffered a concussion on a scramble last season.

There's a little more talent around Maye this season and he's now got Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator. The hope remains high for the young quarterback, but the pressure is on to turn that upside into wins on Sundays.

Can Will Campbell lock down left tackle?

The fourth overall pick is high on this list because if he can anchor the left side of the New England offensive line for years to come, the team is in a great spot going forward. If not, the road will be a lot bumpier.

Soon enough Campbell will have to protect Maye's blind side and open some holes for New England running backs. But for now, we'll wait to see what the kid can do in practice once live contact is introduced, which will give us a much better indication of what to expect from Campbell and the offensive line this season.

There is a lot riding on Campbell's shoulders and seemingly undersized arms, but we won't put too much pressure on him just yet. That can wait until until Week 1 when Maxx Crosby and the Raiders come to town.

Who will start at left guard?

While Mike Onwenu will lock down the right guard spot, left guard has a question mark heading into the new season. Third-year lineman Cole Strange is the leader in the clubhouse to occupy the spot, after he got the majority at left guard late in voluntary workouts. Veteran Wes Schweitzer has since retired, which also increases Strange's odds to land the gig and help revive his career.

But he'll have to hold off Sidy Sow (who has played left guard for New England before) and Caedan Wallace (who saw action at guard in the spring) in camp to secure the job. Whoever earns the spot, left guard will remain a question mark along the offensive line.

The Doug Marrone Effect

Yes, more offensive line talk. But it's such a huge storyline for the Patriots after the O-line displayed such massive ineptitude the last two seasons. The Patriots allowed 52 sacks last season, with only the Bears, Browns, Texans, and Seahawks allowing more in 2024.

It was clear throughout last season the Patriots needed to surround Maye with a better group of protectors. Vrabel and Eliot Wolf have attempted to bolster the group by drafting Campbell and signing veterans Morgan Moses (right tackle) and Garrett Bradbury (center). The 34-year-old Moses has a lot of NFL miles, but he's been a great leader for younger players after signing a two-year deal.

But the biggest impact on the group may come from the sideline from O-line coach Doug Marrone, who is now the sixth offensive line coach in New England since Dante Scarnecchia retired after the 2019 season. He's been coaching offensive lines at the college and pro level since the 1990s, along with stints as head coach of the Jaguars and Bills and at Syracuse.

The New England offensive line will be looking to improve at the most basic and fundamental levels in 2025. Keep Maye protected and give him room to operate, and open up holes for running backs so the Patriots can actually establish a run game.

Given the team's offseason investments on the line in Campbell, Moses, and Bradbury, plus the addition of Maronne on the sideline, the New England offensive line should return to a respectable level of play in 2025. If not, it will be another long and unsuccessful season for the Patriots and likely a painful one for Maye.

How much will Stefon Diggs bring to offense?

Alright, onto the sexier parts of the offense. The Patriots went out and added a star receiver in Diggs, although he's still on the mend as he recovers from a torn ACL.

But the Patriots have been desperate for a stud receiver, having now gone five seasons without a 1,000-yard receiver. If healthy, Diggs could put and end to that streak. He had topped 1,000 receiving yards in six straight seasons and was on his way to a seventh with the Texans before he tore his ACL last October.

Diggs could be everything Maye and the Patriots offense needs to succeed. He's also a diva receiver so expect both football-related (translation: Get me the ball!) and some off-the-field drama (which we already got) from Diggs. But that's all par for the course with a diva receiver, and something that can be forgiven with a high-impact season.

Exciting rookie Kyle Williams

Drafting receivers has been precarious in New England for decades, but there is a lot of hype surrounding Washington State burner Kyle Williams. The third-round pick is bringing some serious play-making abilities to New England, and could quickly become one of Maye's favorite targets this summer.

UDFA Efton Chism

Efton Chism III made a strong first impression as an undrafted rookie during the spring, as he showed off speed and quickness on his routes and some solid hands in traffic. The Eastern Washington standout could fit McDaniels' offense as a slot receiver if he continues to stand out in practice this summer.

Patriots veteran receivers

Two vets to watch in the receiving corps: Kendrick Bourne and Mack Hollins.

Bourne played 12 games last season as he recovered from a torn ACL and hauled in 28 receptions for 305 yards and a touchdown. He'll be 30 in August and carries a $7.7 million cap hit for the 2025 season.

The Patriots may ultimately opt to go with younger receivers, but Bourne has a fan in McDaniels. He caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns in McDaniels' offense in 2021, and could provide leadership in the group as the only player with previous experience in his offense.

Mack Hollins also has experience playing for McDaniels, as the two were together in Las Vegas in 2022 when the receiver had a career year with 57 catches for 390 yards. Hollins was sidelined in the spring with an undisclosed injury (but was still present in Foxboro) and is starting camp on PUP. But he's a four-down player who will likely get a spot on the roster.

And as a bonus, we'll be keeping an eye out to see if Hollins dons any footwear on those steamy practice fields.

Wide receiver roster battles

In a crowded receiver room, the only "locks" to make the team appear to be Diggs, DeMario Douglas, and Williams. Hollins is likely part of the mix given the two-year deal he just signed with the team.

If the Patriots decide to go with six receivers, it would leave only two spots left for pass-catchers on the 53-man roster. They could opt to bring seven receivers into the season. But this summer will have Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, 2024 draft picks Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, and Chism battling for spots.

Boutte broke out with 43 catches (including six deep balls) for 589 yards and three touchdowns and developed some solid chemistry with Maye in 2024. Wolf admitted the team put too much on the shoulders of Polk and Baker as rookies last season, but neither did much to prove they belong in the NFL. All three will really have to show out this summer to have a chance at remaining on the New England roster.

However it shakes out, the battles at receiver are going to be some of the most entertaining of Patriots training camp.

Rundown on running backs

Rhamondre Stevenson needs a bounce-back season after a tough 2024 for the veteran running back. He was given a heavy workload to start the season behind a shotty offensive line, and ball security became an issue as Stevenson fumbled seven times. It led to a brief benching, and Stevenson will look to get back on track under McDaniels and a new offensive staff this summer.

Stevenson will still be the bell-cow, but will have rookie TreVeyon Henderson and Antonio Gibson battling for touches and catches behind him. Gibson had a solid first season in New England, but he's got to worry about the explosive Henderson vying for playing time in camp.

Getting Stevenson going again as the team's No. 1 back would be huge for Maye and the New England offense in 2025.

How soon will Henderson break out?

If Stevenson's struggles from 2024 follow him into this season, we could see the electric Henderson take over out of the New England backfield at some point. He's bringing some blazing speed, solid pass-catching skills, and some strong blocking from Ohio State.

Henderson also doesn't fumble the ball. Ever. McDaniels relies on his running backs a lot, as does Vrabel, so Henderson could be in line for a huge breakout role as a rookie.

Return of the fullback

Another hallmark of a McDaniels offense is the use of a fullback. The Patriots are set to have one for the first time since the 2021 season -- McDaniels' last run as OC in NE -- in undrafted rookie Brock Lampe. The 6-foot-1, 249-pound rusher out of Northern Illinois had a solid spring and could secure his spot on the roster with a strong summer.

If Lampe doesn't make the cut, it will be interesting to see if Vrabel and McDaniels then go out and add a veteran fullback to the mix or opt to fill the roster spot elsewhere.

Tight Ends carrying the load

The Patriots are set at tight end with Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper. The duo was one of the best tandems in football last season, when the Patriots ranked fifth with 113 receptions and sixth with 1,170 receiving yards from their tight ends. Henry caught a career-best 66 receptions in his fourth season with the Patriots, and tight end should once again be a position of strength for the Patriots throughout the 2025 season.

As for depth at the spot, Jaheim Bell (a seventh-round pick in 2024) and Jack Westover (signed to the practice squad last October) are holdovers, while undrafted free agents C.J. Dippre and Gee Scott Jr. are also vying for roles this summer.

The return of Terrell Williams

New defensive coordinator Terrell Williams wasn't with the team during the spring due to a medical issue, but is expected to be back in Foxboro for training camp. He met with players remotely while away, while inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr handled Williams' on-site duties in his absence.

Williams will be calling the defensive plays for the Patriots this season, so it will be important to get him back on the field with his players. After New England finished near the bottom of the NFL in several defensive categories in 2024, the unit is expected to be much better under Williams and following a number of key additions in free agency in defensive tackle Milton Williams, linebackers Harold Landry and Robert Spillane, and corner Carlton Davis III.

Corners depth after the Gonzo/Davis combo

Christian Gonzalez looked like a stud corner in his second NFL season (and first full season), so we'll see if he can continue his ascension into elite status this year. Veteran Jonathan Jones is no longer playing on the other side, but Gonzo will now have veteran Carlton Davis III as his running mate in the secondary.

The 28-year-old Davis won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020 and has started 88 games over his career with Tampa Bay and Detroit. He's a physical corner who should pair well with Gonzalez, and will bring a veteran mind to the locker room.

Davis' addition will let Marcus Jones primarily play slot corner, so we won't have to worry too much about him playing the outside. But New England's depth chart gets a little iffy after the top three, with Alex Austin, Isaiah Bolden, Marcellas Dial, Miles Battle, and rookies Brandon Crossley, Jordan Polk, and Kobee Minor all set to battle for roster spots this summer.

A much better run defense

The Patriots had one of the NFL's worst run defenses in 2024, when they surrendered 131.4 rush yards per game and 2,233 for the season -- both of which were 10th-worst in the league. The New England defense got "taken to the hill" a number of times during the season, including a 15-10 loss where the Miami Dolphins ran for 193 yards in Foxboro.

The ground defense should be much, much better under the defensive minds of Vrabel and Williams, and thanks in large part to the addition of the 6-foot-3, 291-pound Milton Williams. Plugging Williams around Christian Barmore, Harold Landry, and Keion White will give New England a stout anchor along the defensive front, and should clog up plenty of those cavernous holes teams were able to open consistently last season.

The return of Christian Barmore

Barmore missed most of last season after a scary bout with blood clots, but was medically cleared and was a full participant in OTAs. The news continues to be outstanding for the 25-year-old, whose return to form would be gigantic for the New England defense.

Barmore is just two seasons removed from being one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, when he racked up 8.5 sacks, 16 QB hits (both of which led the team) and 64 combined tackles.

A lot more pass rush

New England's pass rush was non-existent last season, as the team ranked last in the NFL with just 28 sacks. That should change this season in the new defense from Vrabel and Williams.

Landry is back with Vrabel and brings in 50.5 career sacks over his six NFL seasons, including nine last year. His addition will only help White, who was tied with Deatrich Wise Jr. for the team-lead with five sacks last season.

The Patriots also drafted a talented pass rusher in Bradyn Swinson out of LSU. He earned second-team All-SEC honors after he led the Tigers with 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles-for-loss as a fifth-year senior.

Under Vrabel, the New England defense is expected to cause a lot of havoc and force opponents to react and make quick decisions. The Patriots should be able to get after the quarterback with a lot more success this year, which should help the defense get off the field a lot more frequently than it did last season when opponents converted 43.3 percent of third downs against New England.

Linebackers who can really hit

White is a human wrecking ball and should benefit greatly from the addition of Williams and Landry along the line. The Pats also added a heavy hitter in free agent Robert Spillane, whose 158 tackles with the Raiders was the third-most in the NFL last season. Spillane has racked up 306 tackles over the last two seasons.

Christian Elliss (80 combined tackles last season) and Jahlani Tavai (currently on PUP) could also rack up a lot of tackles for this New England defense in 2025.

Marte Mapu back at linebacker?

Third-year player Marte Mapu could also be part of that linebacker mix. The 25-year-old did most of his work at linebacker in the spring, after he played mostly safety last season.

Vrabel prefers smaller linebackers, and the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Mapu fits the mold. The head coach also spoke highly of Mapu's "unique skillset" in the spring, saying he brings good size and length and is a good blitzer. There could be a role for him if Tavai is out for an extended period with his calf injury.

A rookie making a veteran impact on defense?

We've talked about rookies on offense in Campbell, Henderson, and Williams. How about a rook making some plays on defense?

Those would likely come from safety Craig Woodson, whom the Patriots took in the fourth round out of California. A five-year Golden Bear, Woodson could be NFL-ready after playing in 46 games over his collegiate career. With a versatile game that allows him to cover the deep ball or stop the run, Woodson could slot in behind starting safeties Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers in the secondary.

He also makes plays on special teams, so expect to hear Woodson's name a lot during his rookie season.

Another new kicker

The Patriots will have another new kicker in 2025, and it looks like it will be rookie Andres Borregales, who has a leg up on John Parker Romo heading into camp.

Borregales, a sixth-round pick out of Miami, connected on 19 of his 20 kicks in the spring practices which were open to reporters. He was 18-for-19 on his field goal attempts for the Hurricanes last season and 74-for-86 (86 percent) for his college career.

A training camp fight?

As the temperatures go up in camp, so do the tempers. Offensive players will get sick of seeing defensive players, and vice versa. Once pads go on, the tempers could out-rise the mercury and we could see a good, old fashioned training camp tussle. All it takes is someone putting a little too much oomph on a shove back or a takedown, and the "punches" could start to fly.

Knowing what we do about Mike Vrabel, he'd probably love to see this. Heck, he'll likely be pushing for it from the sideline. Player's aren't there for a tea party; they're there to play football.

We could see some real fireworks come August 6, when the Patriots welcome the Washington Commanders to town for a joint session ahead of their preseason opener a few nights later. While the joint sessions are heavily planned out, tempers can really fire up during those practices as players get antsy for the preseason (and actual hits) to arrive.