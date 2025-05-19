The Patriots are actually the favorites in 11 games during 2025 season

There is a lot of optimism the New England Patriots will actually win a decent amount of games during the 2025 season. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas appear to feel the same way.

There's really nowhere to go but up for the Patriots, who are coming off two straight 4-13 campaigns in 2024 and 2023. But the franchise made some massive changes over the offseason, starting with the hiring of head coach Mike Vrabel, who has brought a lot of stability atop the organization.

Mix in several impact additions through free agency and 11 intriguing picks in the NFL Draft, and the Patriots should be much, much better in 2025. But how much better?

A lot better, according to the oddsmakers. According to DraftKings, New England is the favorite in 11 of its 17 games during the 2025 season.

It marks a massive change from 2024, when nobody felt any confidence in the Patriots. Following a 4-13 campaign in Bill Belichick's final season at the helm, Jerod Mayo's Patriots weren't considered favorites in any of their 17 games ahead of last season.

For good reason, too. The 2024 Patriots were a giant mess on the field, and finished the season with a disappointing 4-13 record. But things are looking much more positive for Vrabel's first season in New England.

Patriots favored in 11 games during 2025 NFL season

Lines can and will obviously change when we get closer to the games, but here are the 11 contests the Patriots are favored in ahead of the 2025 NFL season:

Week 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Patriots favored by 3.5 points

Week 3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Patriots favored by 1.5 points

Week 4 vs. Carolina Panthers: Patriots favored by 3.5 points

Week 6 @ New Orleans Saints: Patriots favored by 3.0 points

Week 7 @ Tennessee Titans: Patriots favored by 1.5 points

Week 8 vs. Cleveland Browns: Patriots favored by 5.5 points

Week 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Patriots favored by 3.0 points

Week 11 vs. New York Jets: Patriots favored by 5.5 points

Week 13 vs. New York Giants: Patriots favored by 3.0 points|

Week 17 @ New York Jets: Patriots favored by 1.5 points

Week 18 vs. Miami Dolphins: Patriots favored by 2.5 points

The Patriots aren't massive favorites in any of those games, with each spread within one score. The Patriots are favored by three points or fewer in seven of the games.

But it's a huge contrast to last season, when the Patriots weren't the favorite in any of their 17 contests and were projected to win just 4.5 games ahead of the season. This time around, the Patriots head into the season with an over/under of 8.5 wins.

New England also has the benefit of an easy slate in 2025. Based on last season, the Patriots have the third-easiest schedule in terms of strength of schedule, with their 2025 opponents winning at just a .429 clip in 2024. Of New England's opponents, only the Bills, Ravens, Steelers, and Buccaneers made the playoff last season.

The Bills are 8.5-point favorites when the Patriots head to Buffalo in Week 5, and 4.5-point favorites when they come to Gillette Stadium in Week 15. The Buccaneers are 4.5-point favorites for New England's Week 10 visit to Tampa Bay, and and Ravens are 8.5-point favorites when the Pats visit Baltimore in Week 16.

It's ultimately up to the Patriots to win games on the field once they kick off, but the feelings of promise and optimism aren't just limited to fans and local media.