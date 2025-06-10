Patriots announce 2025 Training Camp schedule, which kicks off July 23

Patriots' Stefon Diggs gives update on knee, but doesn't want to talk about his viral boat video

When mandatory minicamp wraps up Wednesday, the New England Patriots will officially be on to Training Camp. The summer fun will kick off behind Gillette Stadium on July 23, the team announced Tuesday.

The Patriots announced 12 dates fans will be welcomed to the practice field behind Gillette Stadium to watch Mike Vrabel run his first Training Camp as head coach in New England. Those dates include a joint practice with the Washington Commanders, ahead of the Patriots' preseason opener at Gillette on Friday, August 8.

Patriots 2025 Training Camp schedule

Here are the Training Camp dates the Patriots announced Tuesday:

Wednesday, July 23

Thursday, July 24

Friday, July 25

Saturday, July 26

Monday, July 28

Tuesday, July 29

Wednesday, July 30

Thursday, July 31

Monday, August 4

Tuesday, August 5

Wednesday, August 6 (Joint practice with Washington Commanders)

Sunday, August 10

Gates will open in Foxboro at 9:15 a.m. each day, with practice scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. All dates and times are subject to change, but the Patriots will post any audibles on the team's website.

The Patriots held their second and final practice of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and will have a day of meetings on Wednesday. Players will have five weeks off to get ready for camp, though Vrabel made it clear players should still be putting in a lot of work in that time.

"I don't think it's a downtime. It's time away from the facility. I think it's important. It's probably the five most important weeks of the offseason as far as I'm concerned, just in my history as a player and a coach," Vrabel said Tuesday. "It's critical that they come back in shape, that they're ready to go for training camp, that we're prepared as coaches with the schedule, the installation and what we're doing. The players have to hold up their end of the bargain to prepare for training camp."