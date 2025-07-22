Stefon Diggs reportedly cleared for full participation in Patriots training camp

What to expect from Drake Maye under Josh McDaniels and other storylines on Patriots offense

Stefon Diggs is reportedly good to go and will be a full participant when the New England Patriots kick off training camp Wednesday morning in Foxboro. The veteran receiver has been cleared to participate in full, according to The Athletic's NFL Insider Dianna Russini.

It's a huge Tuesday morning development for the Patriots and Diggs, who tore his ACL while with the Houston Texans last October. It was unclear if the former All-Pro would be ready to go for training camp when the Patriots signed him to a three-year, $69 million deal in the offseason, but he was moving extremely well and showed off his speed when he participated in minicamp workouts.

Considering ACL recovery is typically a 9-12 month endeavor, the team will continue to monitor Diggs' condition throughout camp. Things could certainly change when the team starts to put on pads and Diggs starts to take some hits again.

But based on Russini's reporting Tuesday, is sounds like Diggs is on track to be in Drake Maye's receiving corps for Week 1 on September 7 when the Patriots open their 2025 season against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

"While New England will monitor his reps early on, Diggs has looked strong in his return after tearing his ACL last October while taking team reps with second-year QB Drake Maye," Russini wrote Tuesday.

Diggs, 31, had 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns over eight games with the Texans last season before he suffered his ACL tear in Week 8. He's made four Pro Bowls over his 10-year career, in which he's averaged over 100 receptions and 1,200 yards per season.

The Patriots are counting on Diggs to come in an be a top receiving option for Maye in the quarterback's first full season as the team's starter. New England has a crowded receiver room this summer, with Diggs leading a group that includes DeMario Douglas, rookie Kyle Williams, Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, and undrafted rookie Efton Chism III.