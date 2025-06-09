Patriots' identity clear as team kicks off mandatory minicamp Monday

The Patriots kick off mandatory minicamp on Monday, the final time they'll take the field before training camp next month. But the team has already called an audible with its offseason scheduling.

Minicamp was supposed to be three days of practice, but head coach Mike Vrabel has already trimmed it down to two. Players will practice around 12:30 p.m. on the grass fields behind Gillette Stadium on Monday and Tuesday, with each session running about two hours.

Players will be back at the team facilities at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, but there will be no practice that day, the team announced Monday. It will likely be a morning filled with team meetings, and then potentially a fun activity if players accomplish everything the coaching staff wants over the first two days of practice.

It's not uncommon for teams to axe the third and final day of minicamp practice for a team-building activity. Vrabel must be happy enough with what the team has done throughout OTAs that three days of practice won't be needed this week. We might find out if there is something fun on the docket Wednesday when Vrabel chats with reporters around 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

Until then, the Patriots will be hard at work in their first mandatory practices of the offseason.

Patriots identity heading into mandatory minicamp

Vrabel has been making his mark on the Patriots since he was named head coach in January, and while reporters have only been able to see three practices, the team's identity is apparent early. During Sunday night's Sports Final on WBZ-TV, ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss threw out a few buzz words surrounding the Patriots in Year 1 of the Vrabel era.

"We've seen three practices, we've seen the rookies, and I think the identity of the team is clear. When you watch them practice and listen to them talk, the Patriots are going to be about effort and finish," Reiss told WBZ-TV's Steve Burton. "When you watch them practice, they're running through the end zone. They're not cutting off, they're running around the cone.

"Effort and finish are two buzz words, and then I'd say ball security and ball disruption," continued Reiss. "They want to get the ball out and they want to take care of the ball. Details, fundamentals -- they're trying to drill down on the fine points so they have a smarter football team."

Drake Maye's leadership growing

Drake Maye is entering Year 2 of his NFL career, and Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have been putting a lot of responsibilities on the quarterback's shoulders. Reiss has seen Maye's role in the offense grow over the summer practices, and notes how last week, Vrabel had the offense line up at the goal line and told Maye to, "Call it out! What do you got?" The coaches let Maye call the play and dictate which cadence he wanted at the line.

"It was putting Drake in a position of leadership; 'You better call it out so they can hear you over here, hear it over here.' Everyone's gotta hear it, because if they leave early you're running it again. They want [the offense] to be tight and crisp in the fundamentals," said Reiss.

Maye is expected to chat with reporters after Monday's practice.

Efton Chism III hype is real

The Patriots have a packed group of receivers fighting for roster spots. But Reiss said it's impossible not to notice undrafted rookie free agent Efton Chism III make catch after catch after catch. Reiss said the hype for the Eastern Washington product is real, and believes he'll have a roster spot by summer's end.

"You have to hose me down a bit because I get excited watching him," said Reiss. "When I watch him run routes, he's shifty and has this spatial awareness. ... This guy has a real chance if this happens when the pads comes on. If you're telling me right now to make out a roster, he's my sixth receiver."