Patriots training camp takeaways: Efficient Day 2 as Drake Maye, offense focuses on shorter passes

The New England Patriots held the team's second practice of training camp on Thursday, and it was much different than Wednesday's opening session.

For starters, there were no puppies on the field, which was slightly disappointing after Wednesday's incredibly adorable Pet Adoption Day in Foxboro. As for football, the Patriots' offense focused mostly on its short game after Drake Maye let the ball fly on Wednesday.

Here are the takeaways and observations from Day 2 of Patriots training camp.

Drake Maye had an efficient day

After Wednesday saw Maye take -- and connect on -- a number of deep balls, Thursday was more about the short attack with a lot of quick throws and screens. It worked out well for Maye, as he began Day 2 by completing his first 14 passes. He finished 14-for-15 and spread the love, hitting Stefon Diggs, Demario Douglas, and Rhamondre Stevenson on a number of short passes.

After practice, Stevenson said the emphasis was on first-down plays and making sure the offense was moving in the right direction.

"Just be good on first down; a positive play on first down," said the running back. "Don't go backwards, pre-snap penalties and things like that. We did alright, but there's still work to do."

Maye did a good job staying in the pocket and took what the defense gave him all morning, but there were a few issues. He fumbled a snap early, and the line jumped on one play. He would have been sacked a few times if those happened during training camp, and Maye's final pass of the day fell incomplete after it was tipped at the line.

But overall, it was an efficient day for the offense. Now they just need to clean up some things and keep building.

Patriots O-Line alignment

We saw the same starting offensive line as Day 1. From left to right, it was Will Campbell, Cole Strange, Garrett Bradbury, Michael Onwenu and Morgan Moses protecting Maye to start the session.

It's clear the 34-year-old Moses is on a snap count this summer, as Demontrey Jacobs rotated in at right tackle. Rookie Jared Wilson also rotated in and saw time at both center and left guard.

A look at the future for the Patriots?

There was one point in Thursday's practice where New England's top four draft picks -- Campbell, running back TreVeyon Henderson, receiver Kyle Williams, and Wilson -- were all on the field with Maye in team drills. It was pretty neat to see a potential glimpse of the future in New England.

Catch of the Day: Pop Douglas

Catch of the Day honors go to Pop Douglas, who made an excellent leaping catch along the sideline with safety Marcus Epps in coverage.

More teaching from Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs has been extremely involved over the first two days of camp. Not only is he participating, but he's locked in when his teammates are going through drills so he can offer up any advice on their technique.

I got to speak with Williams after practice, and the rookie said Diggs has been an incredible teacher and mentor to him so far.

"He's taught me so much and has been a great role model, a mentor. Every day he's provided me game and I'm just adding it to my toolbox," said Williams.

Diggs isn't just like that with his fellow receivers. He pulled Christian Gonzalez over to talk about and show him a technique, which involved the two lining up from each other between plays. There was also a point before practice where Diggs had a lengthy chat with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, as it appeared the two were discussing routes.

Christian Barmore limited

After a scary bout with blood clots in 2024, Christian Barmore told us Thursday he's feeling great and is back to his normal self. He said he's in the best shape of his career and is lighter (about 305 pounds) and quicker heading into the season. He remains on track to play in Week 1.

He did not take any 11 vs. 11 reps on Thursday though, and instead worked separately on the conditioning field. He spent time on the bike, and also worked on some different moves by himself.

Jeremiah Pharms got a lot of the top reps in place of Barmore along the defensive line.

Notable absences

Receiver Ja'Lynn Polk was once again absent for an unknown reason, along with receiver Mack Hollins, tight end Austin Hooper, tackle Vederian Lowe, safety Josh Minkins, and defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie.

The biggest absence though was cornerback Carlton Davis, who was not on the field after he partook in Wednesday's practice. Alex Austin and Marcellas Dial got reps opposite Gonzalez in Davis' place.

Kick return work

Efton Chrism, Kyle Williams, and Pop Douglas put in work with the kick-return unit on Thursday.

Robert Kraft, Ron Wolf at practice

Team owner Robert Kraft was here for a second straight day on Thursday. Elliott Wolf also had a visitor, as his father, Ron -- the former Hall of Fame GM of the Green Bay Packers -- attended the practice. The elder Wolf was also at practice last year.

Friday's training camp playbook

The Patriots will be back on the practice field behind Gillette Stadium against Friday morning. Practice will start 15 minutes earlier at 10 a.m., and we'll hear from head coach Mike Vrabel again before the session.

The Patriots will practice again Saturday before they get their first day off of training camp on Sunday.