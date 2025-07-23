Watch Patriots players take field with puppies on Day 1 of training camp

Football is back as Patriots training camp got underway Wednesday in Foxboro. But before anyone could focus on any drills and position battles on the field, a bunch of puppies stole the show.

We're not talking about players on the PUP, either. We talking adorable dogs who were all looking for a new forever home.

Wednesday was a Pet Adoption Day outside Gillette Stadium, and players did their part to promote the event. Most players were carrying or walking a puppy as they took the field for their first practice of training camp, much to the delight of everyone.

Happening now: the Patriots sharing the spotlight at the start of training camp with a pet adoption day @wbz @Patriots @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/fJAHwH2FGA — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) July 23, 2025

Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs didn't have as much luck with his pooch, whom he put down and let escape momentarily. But at least Diggs' ACL looked good as he chased down and eventually retrieved the pup.

Stef let the dogs out 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/fdcF6t9ulz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 23, 2025

Football is a violent sport, but the pooches turned the Pats into a bunch of softies before they hit the field. Even Mike Vrabel -- a no-nonsense head coach and grizzled 14-year NFL vet -- couldn't help but show off his softer side as he took the podium on the field with Nash, a puppy decked out in a Drake Maye jersey. Nash may not have made it back to the adoption event.

"He's quiet and trained, so I may actually take this one," said Vrabel. "Hopefully he can find a good home -- if it's not mine."

The furry fun in Foxboro was all part of a new program called Pawtriots, an initiative by the Kraft Family and the New England Patriots Foundation focused on giving dogs and other pets a chance to find their forever homes. The Animal Rescue League of Boston, Potter League for Animals, and the Berkshire Humane Society were on-site in front of the main entrance Wednesday with dogs to take home and information on how to start the adoption process. A number of families who had already started the process were presented with their new pooches on the field.

THIS IS ADORABLE 🐶 pic.twitter.com/SyEFPaG6NZ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 23, 2025

Both Robert and Dana Kraft brought puppies to the field as well, and spoke of how their own puppy at home -- Heisman -- changed their lives four years ago.

"What happened four years ago on my birthday, our friend delivered Heisman to my front door. Who gets a dog as a birthday gift unrequested? I was really ambivalent, but it's really unbelievable how he has been so additive to our family and brought so much love," explained Kraft.

"He rules the house. He hasn't taken over the Patriots yet, but most other areas he's done that," Kraft joked.

"Brenden [Schooler] said it best [Tuesday], dogs are the glue that hold a family together," echoed Dana Kraft, who is also on the Board of Directors for the Animal Rescue League of Boston. "We know the joys it brings us, and we're happy to share that with others."

Wednesday's Pet Adoption Day was the second such event, after the program's first adoption day at Patriot Place back in May. You can get more information on the Pawtriots initiative here.