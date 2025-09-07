How to watch New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders game for Week 1 today

The New England Patriots will host the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium Sunday to kick off the 2025 NFL season. There are a number of ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

Both teams are coming off disappointing 4-13 seasons and have new head coaches. For the Patriots, Mike Vrabel will make his debut on the sideline. On the Raiders' side, Pete Carroll makes his return to head coaching and a return to New England, where he coached for three seasons from 1997-99.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's Patriots vs. Raiders clash in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

How can you watch the Patriots vs. the Raiders on cable?

The game's on 4! WBZ-TV is the place to be locally for Patriots vs. Raiders, which will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 7.

Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta have the call for the CBS broadcast, with Aditi Kinkhabwala providing analysis from the sidelines.

Where can you stream the Patriots vs. the Raiders?

While CBS will carry the game nationally, fans can stream Sunday's Patriots-Raiders on either Paramount+ or NFL+ (only outside the New England market and a subscription is required).

Patriots vs. Raiders history

The Patriots are 18-16-1 against the Raiders during the regular season, though Las Vegas has won the last two meetings.

But the Raiders have never won at Gillette Stadium, going 0-3 in their recent trips visits to Foxboro. The Raiders haven't beaten the Patriots on the road since 1994, but the game was at the old Foxboro Stadium.

Check out all the news and notes for Sunday's game here.

Patriots vs. Raiders storylines

As Vrabel and Carroll make their debuts, each roster also features 27 new players. That's tied for the third-most in the NFL heading into the 2025 season.

For the Patriots, a lot of eyes will be on new receiver Stefon Diggs, rookie offensive linemen Will Campbell and Jared Wilson, and defensive additions like Milton Williams, Robert Spillane, and Harold Landry.

Drake Maye will also get plenty of attention, as the second-year quarterback will make his first career Week 1 start. On the Las Vegas side, the Raiders have a new quarterback in Geno Smith and a flashy new running back in sixth overall selection Ashton Jeanty.

Here's everything we'll be watching for when the Patriots and the Raiders kick off on Sunday.

Who is predicted to win Patriots vs. Raiders?

The Patriots are slight favorites (plus 2.5) to win Week 1. New England was listed as the favorite in 11 games when the schedule was first released, after being favored in zero games throughout the 2024 NFL season.

What is the Patriots schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's New England's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 2: Patriots @ Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 3: Patriots vs. Steelers, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Patriots vs. Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Patriots @ Bills, 8:20 p.m.

Week 6: Patriots @ Saints, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Patriots @ Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 8: Patriots vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Patriots vs. Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 10: Patriots @ Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Patriots vs. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12: Patriots @ Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Patriots vs. Giants, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: Patriots vs. Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Patriots @ Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Patriots @ Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Patriots vs. Dolphins, TBD

Patriots-Raiders coverage on WBZ-TV

WBZ-TV is your local television home of the New England Patriots, and we'll have the 2025 opener covered from start to finish. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay and we'll have Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye's postgame press conferences LIVE -- plus full reaction and analysis -- on Patriots 5th Quarter on TV38 right after the game.