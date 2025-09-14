How to watch New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins in NFL Week 2

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Can the Patriots snap their slump in Miami against the Dolphins in Week 2?

The New England Patriots will pay a visit to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Fans have a few options to watch the game, as the two AFC East rivals look to win their first game of the season.

The Patriots are coming off a frustrating 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium in Week 1. The Dolphins are returning home after getting crushed, 33-8, by the Colts in Indianapolis to kick off their 2025 season.

How can you watch the Patriots vs. the Dolphins on cable?

WBZ-TV has you covered locally again this weekend, with Patriots vs. Dolphins set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 14.

Andrew Catalon has play-by-play duties for the game while former Patriots Super Bowl champ Jason McCourty and Charles Davis will be the color analysts on the CBS Broadcast. AJ Ross will have the game covered from the sidelines.

Where can you stream the Patriots vs. the Dolphins?

Fans can stream Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game on either Paramount+ or NFL+ (only outside the New England market and a subscription is required).

Patriots vs. Dolphins history

The Dolphins have the upper hand over the Patriots, 64-55, in their regular season meetings. Miami has won four straight overall against the Patriots and five straight at Hard Rock Stadium.

You can find all the news, notes, and fun facts for Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game here.

Patriots vs. Dolphins storylines

Can the Patriots snap their skid in Miami and get Mike Vrabel his first win as head coach, or will Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins continue to own New England? Tua is a perfect 7-0 against the Patriots in his career.

All eyes will be on the Patriots offense and quarterback Drake Maye, who was good but not great in Week 1 and had a costly interception out of halftime. Will he look more comfortable in Josh McDaniels' offense this weekend, and can the Patriots get their run game going against the Miami defense?

Here's what we'll be watching for when the Patriots and the Dolphins square off on Sunday.

Who is predicted to win Patriots vs. Dolphins?

The Dolphins are slight favorites on Sunday (plus-1.5) but the majority of the CBS Sports team has picked New England to win the game.

Who isn't playing for the Patriots?

Star cornerback Christian Gonzalez is sidelined again for New England as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained on the first padded practice of training camp.

What is the Patriots schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's New England's schedule for the rest of the 2025 season:

Week 1: Raiders 20, Patriots 13

Week 2: Patriots @ Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Week 3: Patriots vs. Steelers, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Patriots vs. Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Patriots @ Bills, 8:20 p.m.

Week 6: Patriots @ Saints, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Patriots @ Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 8: Patriots vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Patriots vs. Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 10: Patriots @ Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Patriots vs. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12: Patriots @ Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Patriots vs. Giants, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: Patriots vs. Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Patriots @ Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Patriots @ Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Patriots vs. Dolphins, TBD

Patriots-Dolphins coverage on WBZ-TV

WBZ-TV is your local television home of the New England Patriots, and will have Sunday's game covered wire-to-wire. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, the game kicks off at 1 p.m., and the WBZ-TV Sports team will break everything down on Patriots 5th Quarter right after the game.