Patriots-Dolphins Week 2 news, notes, fun facts

The New England Patriots will square off with an AFC East foe in Week 2 when the team pays a visit to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Both squads are looking to bounce back after losing in Week 1, but the Patriots haven't had much success in Miami over the last few years.

The Patriots have lost four straight to the Dolphins and five straight in Miami. New England hasn't won in South Beach since the 2019 season, when some guy named Tom Brady was still playing quarterback.

Drake Maye is looking notch his first career win against the Dolphins on Sunday. He'll look to put it all together after he threw for a career-high 287 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Raiders, but missed on a number of easy passes that could have made a big difference in the team's 20-13 defeat.

While the Patriots didn't look all that great in Week 1, the Dolphins were even worse. Mike McDaniel's team looked ready to implode throughout its 33-8 trouncing by the Colts, which saw quarterback Tua Tagovailoa turn the ball over three times. The Patriots at least picked up 336 yards of offense in their loss to the Raiders (good for the 12th-most in the NFL in Week 1) while the Dolphins had just 133 passing yards (29th), 78 rushing yards (tied for 21st) and only 211 yards of offense overall (30th). Only the New York Giants scored fewer points than Miami (only six points in a loss to Washington) in Week 1.

Here's all the useful information you absolutely need to know about New England's Week 2 clash down in Miami.

The Dolphins have had the Patriots' number

Even going back to the Brady days, Miami has been a formidable thorn in New England's side. The Dolphins are 64-55 overall in the regular season against the Patriots. Miami has swept the regular-season series 16 times, while the Patriots have swept the two meetings 10 times.

Miami has been a house of horrors for the Patriots

Trips to Miami have not been fun for New England. The Patriots are just 16-43 in Miami, compared to a 38-21 record against the Dolphins in Foxboro.

The Patriots are just 13-25 at Hard Rock/Dolphins Stadium. Last season in Week 12, the Dolphins jumped out to a 31-0 lead over the Patriots in Miami and went on to hand New England a 34-15 loss.

Former Patriots on the Dolphins

There are a pair of former Patriots on the Miami defense. Matthew Judon is now rocking orange sleeves for the Dolphins and will look to get after Maye this weekend. He had a pair of tackles in Miami's Week 1 loss.

Former Patriots corner Jack Jones is now roaming the secondary down in Miami. He had eight tackles and a pass defended against the Colts.

With Miami dealing with injuries along the offensive line, the Dolphins reportedly signed former Patriots guard Cole Strange off the Cleveland practice squad this week. The Patriots drafted Strange 29th overall out of Tennessee Chattanooga in 2022, but he struggled along the line and with injuries, and was released on cut-down day. Strange could suit up against his former team on Sunday.

On special teams, former New England long snapper Joe Cardona and punter Jake Bailey now call Miami their home.

Former Dolphins on the Patriots

Patriots receiver Mack Hollins played for the Dolphins from 2019-21.

Patriots offensive line coach Doug Marrone never coached for Miami, but he played four games for the Dolphins during the 1987 season. New England defensive coordinator Terrell Williams coached the Miami defensive line from 2015-17.

Drake Maye vs. the Dolphins

Maye was New England's starting QB for the team's 34-15 loss in Miami last season. He wasn't great as he turned the ball over twice with an interception and a lost fumble, both of which turned into Dolphins field goals. Maye completed 22 of his 37 passes that afternoon for 222 yards, and also threw a 38-yard touchdown to Austin Hooper early in the fourth to get the Patriots on the board.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. the Patriots

Tua has never lost to the Patriots, sporting a perfect 7-0 record against New England. He's completed 69 percent of his passes against the Patriots defense and thrown for 11 touchdowns to just four interceptions while averaging 230 passing yards per game.

Tagovailoa is also perfect against the Jets (6-0) so that tells you all you need to know about the Patriots against the Miami quarterback.

Kayshon Boutte breaking out for Patriots

Kayshon Boutte had six receptions for 103 yards in Week 1, which was his second straight 100-receiving-yard game after his seven-reception, 117-yard showing against the Bills in Week 18 last season. If Boutte hits the century mark again this weekend, he'd be the first Patriots receiver with three straight 100-yard games since Wes Welker in the 2012 season.

Harold Landry, Sack Factory

Harold Landry had 2.5 sacks last weekend in his New England debut. If he gets to Tua twice this weekend, he'll become the first Patriots player in team history with at least two sacks in each of the first two games of a season.

Hunter Henry joins New England's 200 Club

Hunter Henry became the fifth tight end in Patriots team history to surpass 200 career catches last week. He's now at 203 receptions for his New England career, and could surpass Russ Francis (207) and Marv Cook (210) on the team's all-time list this weekend.

Where can you watch Patriots-Dolphins?

You can catch Patriots-Dolphins on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots -- at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Andrew Catalon will handle play-by-play duties while former Patriots Super Bowl champ Jason McCourty and Charles Davis will be color analysts for the CBS Broadcast. AJ Ross will have all the analysis from the sidelines.

WBZ-TV will get you ready for the Pats-Dolphins with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m., and we'll wrap it all up on Patriots 5th Quarter after the game!