Efton Chism inactive for Patriots again; Morgan Moses active for Week 2 vs. Dolphins

Efton Chism will have to wait another week to make his NFL debut. The undrafted wide receiver is inactive for the New England Patriots for a second straight week and will not play against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

Chism was a star for the Patriots in the preseason when he caught a dozen passes over his two exhibition games, including an incredible touchdowns in Week 2 against the Vikings where he shook off a number of Minnesota defenders on his way to the end zone. He hurt his knee on that play and didn't play in the final preseason game, but has been healthy since the regular season kicked off.

Chism made the 53-man roster after he joined the Patriots as an undrafted receiver out of Eastern Washington. He became a fan favorite over the summer because of his tough style of play despite standing at just 5-foot-10 and 198 pounds.

But he's a healthy scratch again, so New England fans will have to wait at least another week to potentially see Chism make his pro debut. The Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium in Week 3.

It's interesting that Chism isn't in the mix, since Drake Maye struggled to get on the same page as his top receiving options in Week 1. Maye will have a receiving corps made up of Stefon Diggs (six receptions for 57 yards in Week 1), Kayshon Boutte (six receptions for a team-high 103 yards), DeMario Douglas (who had a touchdown but just two receptions on his seven targets), Mack Hollins (one reception for three yards), and rookie Kyle Williams (one reception for 12 yards) for Week 2. Tight ends Hunter Henry (four receptions, 66 yards) and Austin Hooper (one 10-yard reception) should be featured prominently in New England's offense on Sunday, while rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson could rack up a number of catches out of the backfield.

Morgan Moses active for Patriots in Week 2 vs. Dolphins

Maye will have Morgan Moses locking down the offensive line from the right side, as the starting right tackle is active Sunday after he was listed as questionable for the game with a foot injury. Moses matched up well with Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby in Week 1, and will have his hands full with the likes of Miami's Chop Robinson and Jaelan Phillips in Week 2.

In addition to Moses, linebacker Marte Mapu is also active for New England after he was listed as questionable for the game with a neck injury.