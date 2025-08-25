Patriots waive Layden Robinson, another hit to 2024 NFL Draft class

The New England Patriots waived guard Layden Robinson on Sunday, which is just another hit to the organization's lackluster 2024 NFL Draft class. Outside of quarterback Drake Maye, it doesn't seem like any of last year's draft picks will pan out in New England.

Robinson was drafted in the fourth round of last year's draft out of Texas A&M, and went on to start 11 games for the Patriots as a rookie. He moved around the line with six starts on the right side and five on the left. But Robinson hasn't been part of New England's guard rotation this summer, with Michael Onwenu starting on the right side and rookie Jared Wilson and Ben Brown rotating on the left.

The 24-year-old Robinson was waived with an injury designation, meaning he'd revert to New England's injured reserve if he passes through waivers.

With Robinson's release, the Patriots are down to 76 players on the active roster. NFL teams have until 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to trim their roster to 53 players.

Patriots 2024 NFL Draft class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in 2024, and only one is a lock to make to the 53-man roster in 2025: Quarterback Drake Maye.

After a disappointing rookie season, second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk is reportedly set to land on IR with a shoulder injury. Third-round offensive lineman Caedan Wallace and fourth-round receiver Javon Baker are both firmly on the roster bubble, and may not survive Tuesday's deadline. Baker has given himself a better chance to make the team this summer with his recent emergence on special teams.

Also from the 2024 NFL Draft, sixth-round pick Marcellas Dial Jr. is currently on IR with a torn ACL and quarterback Joe Milton (also drafted in the sixth round) was traded to the Dallas Cowboys over the offseason. Tight end Jaheim Bell, who was taken in the seventh round, was among the 14 players cut by the team last week.

Outside of Maye, it doesn't look like the Patriots will get much out of their 2024 draft class going forward. At least there are some high hopes for the top of the team's 2025 draft class, which is highlighted by left tackle Will Campbell, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and receiver Kyle Williams.