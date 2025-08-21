Ja'Lynn Polk will reportedly undergo shoulder surgery and miss entire 2025 season

J'Lynn Polk's second season with the Patriots is over before it had a chance to get started. The New England wide receiver is set to undergo shoulder surgery and will miss the 2025 season, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Polk was fighting for a roster spot this summer but suffered a shoulder injury during the team's preseason opener against the Washington Commanders. The receiver was hurt at the end of a jet sweep in the first half, and hasn't seen the field since.

Polk reportedly saw multiple specialists to determine the best course of action for the injury, according to Schultz, and has decided to go the surgery route. Polk is hoping to be fully healthy for the 2026 NFL season.

Ja'Lynn Polk with the Patriots

The Patriots had some high hopes for Polk after taking him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 37th overall, out of Washington. But he struggled throughout his rookie season and caught just 12 of the 33 passes that went his way for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Polk also had four drops during the season, and was only targeted seven times over the last nine weeks.

Polk was in danger of being cut this summer with nearly a dozen other receivers battling for six or seven roster spots in New England. With Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, and rookies Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III considered locks heading into the final preseason game Thursday night, Polk's spot on the roster was in serious jeopardy.

Instead, he'll land on IR after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery and will look to get his NFL career going in 2026.