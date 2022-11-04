Patriots-Colts Week 9 predictions

Patriots 1st Down: Pats have a "Gotta Have It" game vs. Colts in Week 9

BOSTON -- This Sunday is a big one for the New England Patriots.

Hosting the Colts in their final game before the bye week, the Patriots will pass the midway point of the season either one game above .500 or one game below .500.

With a couple of games against the Bills, plus a trio of tough road games in prime time left on the schedule, this home date vs. the Colts feels like one the Patriots will really want to win if they hope to reach the postseason again.

Will they do it? Here's how our WBZ team sees it playing out.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots will go over .500 this weekend with a win over the Colts. The defense can dominate young and inexperienced quarterbacks and they'll be facing one in Sam Ehlinger.

The New England offense should find themselves in the end zone multiple times this weekend.

Patriots 28, Colts 10

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

The Patriots aren't exactly rolling, but they're in a better spot than the Colts, who benched their starting quarterback last week and fired their offensive coordinator this week. Considering their head coach is the one who calls the plays, it's hard to imagine that move making an impact on the woeful Colts offense.

Jonathan Taylor -- who absolutely killed the Patriots last year -- is hurt, and Sam Ehlinger won't be able to save the Colts. (Young, inexperienced quarterbacks tend to find Gillette Stadium to be a bit of a house of horrors.)

Patriots 24, Colts 9

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Patriots need this win heading into their bye week, because things don't get any easier in the future. Both of these teams are trying to figure things out on offense, but I like the New England defense to force a couple of turnovers that will swing this one in the Patriots' favor.

Patriots 27, Colts 13

