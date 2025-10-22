Patriots vs. Browns Week 8 news, notes, and fun facts

The New England Patriots are the talk of the NFL thanks to their 5-2 record and first-place standing in the AFC East. On Sunday, they'll welcome in the NFL's proverbial punching bag -- the Cleveland Browns -- for a Week 8 showdown at Gillette Stadium.

The Browns are just 2-5 this season and possess the NFL's worst offense. Cleveland ranks 30th in the NFL in both total offense (270.7 yards per game) and passing offense (178.1 yards per game) and 28th in rush offense (92.6 yards per game). Rookie Dillon Gabriel is now under center, and he's completed just 59.8 percent of his passes in his five games. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins has been a bright spot for the Browns, but he's not much use when the team falls behind big early.

But as horrible as their offense is, the Cleveland defense is the best in the NFL. The Browns have allowed just 256.1 yards per game through the first seven weeks, which ranks first in the league. Their run defense is stout and ranks fourth, allowing just 82.4 rushing yards per game, and the pass defense is even better at 173.7 yards allowed per game, ranking third in the NFL.

And while most of the NFL can enjoy a good laugh at the Browns' expense, Cleveland is coming off a 31-6 beatdown of the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. Drake Maye hasn't turned the ball over in his last four games, but will go up against a Cleveland defense that forced four turnovers last weekend against Miami.

While Cleveland's record and abysmal offense might say otherwise, the Patriots can't take the Browns lightly this weekend. Here are all the news, notes, and fun facts you should know ahead of Week 8's Patriots-Browns clash at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots vs. Browns history

Sunday's game will be the 28th overall meeting between the Patriots and the Browns, with New England holding a 14-13 edge in the series. The Patriots have won five straight overall against the Browns.

Cleveland won the only postseason meeting between the two teams, when the Bill Belichick-led Browns beat Bill Parcells and the Patriots, 20-13, in the 1995 Wild Card round at Municipal Stadium.

Patriots vs. Browns in Foxboro

The Browns are coming to Foxboro for the first time since 2021, when the Patriots absolutely trounced them, 45-7. Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes that afternoon, including two to tight end Hunter Henry. Rhamondre Stevenson also had two touchdowns on the ground as he rushed for 100 yards on the afternoon.

Overall, the Patriots are 8-5 all-time against the Browns in games played in New England. They're a perfect 5-0 against Cleveland at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots look to keep winning streak going

The Patriots have won four straight games after beating the Titans, 31-13, in Week 7. If the Patriots extend the streak to five games this weekend, it would be New England's longest winning streak since the team won seven straight during the 2021 season.

Another defensive score for New England?

K'Lavon Chaisson's fumble recovery and touchdown last week was the first defensive score by the New England defense this season. If the Patriots score another defensive touchdown this weekend, it will be the first time the team has scored on defense in back-to-back weeks since the 2022 season.

Patriots continue to stuff the run

If you've loved the New England run defense so far this season, you're going to love this section. And that unit certainly deserves some flowers for a dominant start to the season.

The Patriots are allowing just 77.1 rushing yards per game, which is the second-best mark in the NFL. New England's franchise record for fewest rushing yards allowed since the NFL merger is 88.6 rushing yards per game, which the defense did in 2016.

The Patriots are the only team in the NFL that hasn't surrendered 50 yards to a running back yet this season. The seven-game streak to start the season is the longest in New England history, and trails only the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10 games) and 2021 Tennessee Titans (eight games) for the longest such streaks in NFL history.

New England held the Titans to just 39 rushing yards last week. If the Patriots keep the Browns under 40 rushing yards this week, it will be the first time New England has held its opponent under 40 rushing yards in back-to-back games since the 2015 season.

Overall, the Patriots have held opponents under 40 yards rushing in back-to-back games in 1961, 1963, 1998, 2005 (which they did in three straight games), and 2015.

Former Browns on the Patriots

Tight end Austin Hooper played for the Browns in 2020 and 2021, and had a touchdown against the Patriots the last time Cleveland was in town. Backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs was with Cleveland in 2022 but didn't appear in any games, and he signed back with the Browns in 2023 but was traded to Arizona before the regular season kicked off.

Head coach Mike Vrabel spent last season as a coaching and personnel consultant in Cleveland. Patriots coaches Justin Hamilton (2006), Thomas Brown (2009-10), and Ashton Grant (2020-24) all spent time with the Browns, as did EVP of player personnel Eliot Wolf (2018-19).

Former Patriots on the Browns

Former Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe is currently on the Cleveland practice squad. Former Patriots punter Corey Bojorquez now boots the ball for the Browns, and leads the NFL with 38 punts on the season. But he ranks 29th with a net average of just 36.8 yards on those punts.