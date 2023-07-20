Patriots assign titles to assistant coaches for 2023 season

FOXBORO -- With training camp just around the corner, the Patriots have updated the titles for the assistant coaches under Bill Belichick. While Bill O'Brien is now the team's offensive coordinator, the Pats will go another season without anyone holding the title of defensive coordinator.

That was expected to go to Jerod Mayo, who was extended over the offseason and is considered to be the Patriots head coach in waiting. But Mayo is once again listed as a "linebackers coach" heading into the 2023 season. He began his coaching career in New England in 2019 as the team's inside linebackers coach.

Elsewhere, Joe Judge has been given the title of "assistant head coach," though he is interestingly listed in the defensive section of the Patriots' coaching page. Judge held the titles of offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach last season, but the New England offense was a disaster under his and Matt Patricia's tutelage in 2022.

While Patricia wasn't brought back (he is now a senior defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles), Judge was reassigned to a new gig. Patricia was the team's offensive line coach last year, but that position now belongs to Adrian Klemm, who spent last season in various roles at Oregon.

In addition to offensive coordinator, O'Brien will also serve as the team's quarterback coach, while Evan Rothstein will be O'Brien's assistant quarterbacks coach. Rothstein was an offensive assistant last year after spending the 2021 season in a research and analysis/coaching role.

The Patriots will hold their first practice of training camp Wednesday, June 26. New England rookies will report to Gillette on Friday, while veteran players don't report until next Tuesday.