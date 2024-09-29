Ups and Downs: Costly turnovers doom Patriots in San Francisco

Is it time for the Patriots to start Drake Maye? Scott Zolak wants to see the rookie quarterback goi

BOSTON -- We're just about a quarter of the way through the Patriots season. After a somewhat surprising Week 1 win over the Bengals, it's only gotten worse for New England.

The Patriots beat themselves quite a bit throughout Sunday's 30-13 defeat in San Francisco, gifting three turnovers to a 49ers team that needs no additional help. With zero margin for error, this Patriots team needs to play a near-perfect game in order to have any shot at winning.

Outside of Joey Slye's field-goal kicking, nothing was perfect for the Patriots on Sunday. The offense looked lost again and Jacoby Brissett started turning the ball over. The defense bounced back in the second half, but they gave up some huge plays to Brock Purdy and company. Now the Patriots are 1-3 heading into Week 5.

Only New England's special teams can save the "Ups and Downs" column this week. Here's a look at everything that went wrong -- and a few things that went right -- for the Patriots in San Francisco on Sunday.

Downs

Injury bug bites David Andrews, Kyle Dugger

The New England offensive line lost its anchor after just one series, as David Andrews left with a shoulder injury and never returned. Rookie Caedan Wallace also left with an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return, further testing the depth of a New England offensive line that has zero depth.

Safety Kyle Dugger also left the game with an ankle injury and was spotted in a walking boot after the game. Rough way to end his first game as a team captain.

Rhamondre Stevenson's fumbling issues continue

After the New England defense held the 49ers to just a field goal on their first drive, Rhamondre Stevenson gave the ball right back to San Francisco. He fumbled and lost his first-down carry, which was the fourth time he's put the ball on the turf this season. For the second straight week, the opposing defense pounced on Stevenson's mistake.

It led to another San Francisco field goal, giving the 49ers a 6-0 lead after two possessions. It was Stevenson's fourth carry of the game, and he finished with only 13 rush attempts for 43 yards on the afternoon.

Brissett's pick-six was even worse

Brissett didn't see Fred Warner roaming the middle of the field when he went looking for Tyquan Thornton, and the 49ers linebacker made him pay. He snagged the bad throw out of the air and brought it back 45 yards for the pick-six, giving San Fran a 13-0 lead. The game felt pretty over at that point.

It was a bad throw by Brissett and even worse that he didn't know Warner was waiting for him to make the throw. Not the kind of mistake you want or expect from a veteran quarterback. He was also strip-sacked by Nick Bosa to end New England's final drive. That was San Francisco's sixth sack of Brissett, capping off an overall rough day for the QB.

Too many drives to nowhere for Patriots

The Patriots failed to gain at least 30 years on nine of their 12 possessions on Sunday. Two drives went for negative yards, though one of those ended with three points thanks to Slye's booming leg.

Despite running two more plays than San Francisco, the Patriots were outgained 431-216 on offense on Sunday.

Trick Play goes away because of a penalty

Alex Van Pelt finally got a bit creative when he called for a hook-and-ladder play on a third-and-13. On their own 38, Brissett threw deep to DeMario Douglas, who then tossed it back to Rhamondre Stevenson, who raced forward for a big game.

It was a fun trick play that could have given the Patriots some life. But it was taken off the board because Tyquan Thornton was flagged for an illegal block in the back.

The Patriots secondary got burned again

After letting Aaron Rodgers throw for 281 yards last Thursday, the New England defense got picked apart by Purdy for 288 yards on Sunday. At least it's a little less concerning than the 327 yards that Geno Smith racked up in Week 2, but the New England secondary is giving up some big yardage and big plays so far this season.

Veteran Jonathan Jones was in the middle of two of San Francisco's biggest plays on the day. He was one of the two defenders who got out-jumped on George Kittle's jump-ball touchdown in the first half, and then got burned on a 53-yard catch by Deebo Samuel in the second half.

Ups

Joey Slye's massive kick

Hey, a 63-yard field goal is pretty great even if it comes in a blowout loss. Slye's 63-yard boot at the end of the first half is the longest field goal in Patriots history and the fourth-longest field goal in NFL history.

Slye also added a 54-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to make it a 27-13 game.

Christian Elliss forces a special teams fumble

The reserve linebacker came up with a huge play when he forced and recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff to start the second half. It gave the Patriots the ball at the San Fran 27, and led to the team's only touchdown on the day.

Jabrill Peppers makes an end zone interception

The hard-hitting safety prevented another San Francisco touchdown when he picked off Purdy in the end zone in the third quarter. It came two plays after Purdy hit Jauan Jennings for a 45-yard gain, and kept it a two-score game (27-13) at the time.