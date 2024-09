Is it time for the Patriots to start Drake Maye? Scott Zolak wants to see the rookie quarterback goi The Patriots are 1-3 on the season and the offense was lifeless again in the team's Week 4 loss in San Francisco. Is it time for the Patriots to bench Jacoby Brissett in favor of rookie Drake Maye? Former quarterback and current Patriots radio analyst Scott Zolak said it's time for New England to make the change on Patriots 5th Quarter.