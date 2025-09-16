Boston dog owners warned after golden retriever puppies were found sick with Parvovirus

Boston dog owners are being warned about the dangers of Parvovirus after three golden retriever puppies were found to be suffering from the potentially deadly disease recently.

The puppies, all less than 6 months old, were found by Boston Animal Control in the Geneva Avenue area of Dorchester on Aug. 23 and believed to be abandoned.

"Golden Retrievers are a highly sought-after breed, so it's abnormal that a bunch were found sick and alone outside like this," the MSPCA's Mike Keiley said in a statement. "No one has stepped forward to claim the dogs, so considering all of the circumstances, we believe they were abandoned."

Puppies up for adoption

Two of the three puppies had to be hospitalized for six days. A pair of puppies will be adopted through the Boston Animal Control shelter, and the third named "Big Red" will be available for adoption through the MSPCA in the coming days after he finishes treatment.

This handsome boy is Big Red! Big Red is one of 3 Golden Retriever puppies found by Boston Animal Control in August. All... Posted by MSPCA-Angell on Tuesday, September 16, 2025

The MSPCA's law enforcement division and Boston Animal Control are investigating.

What is Parvovirus?

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, parvovirus attacks white blood cells and the gastrointestinal systems of dogs. Symptoms include tiredness, loss of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea. It can spread easily through direct contact with infected dogs, their feces or contaminated water bowls.

"It's a really contagious virus that can live for a long time outside in the environment, so it's incredibly dangerous, and dogs can be infected without knowing it," Keiley said.

The MSPCA is urging people to get their dogs vaccinated. The organization says vaccines for parvovirus are "hugely effective."