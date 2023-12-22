Watch CBS News
Got a new dog? Massachusetts pet owners warned of parvovirus outbreak

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

ORANGE - Massachusetts animal health officials are warning pet owners who bought a dog recently about a parvovirus outbreak in the state. 

The Department of Agricultural Resources says there is an outbreak of canine parvovirus - or "parvo" - in Franklin County. The state is quarantining an Orange property at 35 Daniel Shay's Highway, where at least one dog has come down with the virus. 

Anyone who bought a dog there from Jason Whitmore should get in touch with their veterinarian immediately if their dog shows symptoms, the department said.

Parvovirus is described as "highly contagious" among dogs and can be deadly. Symptoms appear after three to seven days and can include severe vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy and loss of appetite.

The department says there is an effective vaccine to prevent parvovirus, and dog owners should make sure to get their pet vaccinated. 

Pet owners have also been on alert recently for a "mystery illness" that has sickened hundreds of dogs in several states. Veterinarians have advised owners to avoid public dog bowls because they can carry a host of illnesses. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 1:41 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

