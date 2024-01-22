"Lucky" puppies that survived parvovirus are up for adoption in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Five puppies that survived a dangerous disease are now up for adoption in Massachusetts.

The MSPCA said six German Shepherd-mix puppies were surrendered in Springfield on January 12 and diagnosed with the often deadly parvovirus. One of the puppies did not survive despite veterinarians' best efforts, but the rest are recovering and will soon be looking for forever homes.

"They're quite the fighters, and we know that they'll be really great pets for the right adopters," the MSPCA's Mike Keiley said in a statement about the puppies that are "lucky to be alive." "Parvo is so dangerous, we knew that saving all the puppies would be challenging, but we had to try."

The puppies that survived parvovirus MSPCA-Angell

What is parvovirus?

The MSPCA explains that parvovirus is a "rapidly progressing, very contagious, and often deadly disease." The infected puppies were "dehydrated and uncomfortable" when they first arrived at the MSPCA and admitted to intensive care.

Parvovirus attacks white blood cells and the gastrointestinal tracts of dogs, the American Veterinary Medical Association says. Symptoms include severe diarrhea, vomiting, loss of appetite and lethargy.

Veterinarians say the best protection is to get dogs vaccinated against parvovirus.

How to adopt the puppies from the MSPCA

The puppies are ready to go to new homes this week, but they still must be isolated from other dogs for about a month while they continue to recover.

The MSPCA is looking for adopters who will help train them to socialize with other dogs once they are fully recovered. Any interested adopters can visit the MSPCA's Boston Adoption Center in Jamaica Plain or the Cape Cod Adoption Center in Centerville.