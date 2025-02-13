Snowstorm in Massachusetts will bring a high risk for ice; maps show how much to expect

After a very brief respite on Friday, it's back to a wintry mess of a snowstorm for Massachusetts this weekend with a high risk for ice.

We have had about six or seven different storms impact at least a part of our region in the last two weeks. This weekend's storm will likely bring more precipitation and last longer than any other storm thus far this year. It will bring a variety of different impacts and hazards over the course of about 36 hours.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

We see it currently on radar coming ashore in California.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

This will be another cross-country storm, taking about three days to traverse from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Widespread, plowable snow

The storm is now starting to come into better focus. Confidence is increasing in a widespread, plowable snowfall Saturday night.

Overnight, warmer air aloft will change the snow to a mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain across all of southern New England. Near and west of 495, air temperatures at ground level will likely stay near or below freezing for a good portion of the day on Sunday, leading to significant icing.

Finally, the combination of heavy rain along with melting snow, will cause some localized flooding, particularly in coastal areas and over southeastern Massachusetts.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

When does the storm start?

The storm starts as snow for everyone. Expect a steady snow to overspread the area between 4 p.m. (western Massachusetts) and 7 p.m. (eastern Massachusetts).

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

The snow accumulation will all come Saturday night into the early hours on Sunday. As has been the case for many of our storms this month, we will see a gradual change to ice and rain.

By dawn on Sunday, the snow will be done in southern New England, and we will be left with rain along the coast and over southeast Massachusetts and freezing rain inland.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

The rain/freezing rain will continue all day Sunday, leading to some localized flooding issues in eastern Massachusetts and ice accretion concerns west of 495.

The precipitation will finally come to an end between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday night. Some cold air will rush back in and may change the rain back over to a burst of snow at the very end.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

How much rain will we get?

This will be a rather "juicy" storm, loaded with moisture. Total precipitation will range between 1.0" and 1.5" in southern New England.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

How much snow will we get?

A moderate snowstorm expected this weekend, with highest amounts to the north. We are forecasting 4 to 8 inches in northern Essex, Middlesex and Worcester counties as well as all of southern New Hampshire and Vermont.

There will be 2 to 4 inches near and south of the Mass Pike, including Worcester and Boston and as far south as Providence and Plymouth. Much of this will be severely compacted or washed away on Sunday.

The lowest snow totals will be found over the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. All of which will be washed away by rain on Sunday.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Ice the greatest concern

Perhaps of greatest concern with this storm is the ice. Freezing rain will fall for several hours on Sunday near and west of 495. We could see .10" to .25" of ice accretion on some tree limbs and power lines as well as your stairs and deck. Travel on foot and by vehicle will be treacherous on any untreated surfaces.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Additionally, power outages are a concern in areas with higher snowfall amounts topped with freezing rain. This will weigh heavily on trees and power lines in much of Worcester County, western Middlesex County and southern New Hampshire.

Looking ahead to next week

After the storm passes, we get a blast of Arctic air early next week (I know, just what you wanted to hear). High temperatures will be well below freezing and lows will likely be in the single digits Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Add in a gusty wind and feels-like temperatures are likely to be below zero at times.

Bottom line, whatever snow you are left with this weekend isn't going anywhere fast and any standing water will turn to an ice rink.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

They claim that February is the shortest month of the year...I strongly disagree.