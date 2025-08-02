Pan-Mass Challenge ends first day in Bourne with cheers, celebration

A community of champions came together this weekend to take part in the Pan-Mass Challenge to find a cure for cancer.

First day of PMC

"I'm not a doctor so I can't cure cancer, but this is my way of doing something for those who can," Brenda Williams, from Team MAPFRE Insurance, said.

From Sturbridge to Provincetown and all cities and town in between, more than 6,500 riders pedaled with purpose for the two-day event. One hundred percent of every rider-raised dollar goes to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to accelerate research and treatment.

This year's riders come from 12 countries and 47 states and territories. Many are riding in honor of or in memory of a loved one with cancer. More than 1,000 riders and volunteers are also cancer survivors or patients themselves.

Personal stories of fighting cancer

At the water stop in Lakeville, pedal partners gathered with pediatric patients being treated at the Jimmy Fund Clinic who have come to cheer on the team. Tilly, 6½, was diagnosed with cancer when she was 2 years old. She has an inoperable tumor in her spine.

"Go PMC," she shouted.

The family has been part of the PMC long before she was diagnosed. "We cheered the riders on 10 years ago, when Tilly had no affiliation, and now, we cheer for them riding because we are now affected by cancer as well," Tilly's mom, Clair Storck, said.

Tilly's dad, Josh Danoff, is proud of his daughter. "We were able to start a fund for Tilly at Dana-Farber that does research on spinal cord tumors, so the money that is raised goes to her fund," he said.

This year is Chris Kay's third PMC. He and his team at M&T Bank crossed the finish line in Bourne. "Both my parents and all of my siblings suffered from cancer, and we lost a few of them. You know, I was riding for their courage."

The ride will continue on Sunday to Provincetown