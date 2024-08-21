Watch CBS News
A Nantucket diner just sold its 3rd scratch ticket worth $1 million or more this year

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

NANTUCKET - The Old South Diner in Nantucket is on a lucky streak. For the third time this year, the convenience store and restaurant has sold a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket worth more than $1 million.

The latest winner is chef Sean Durnin, who lives on the island. He scratched a $1 million winner on the "$10,000,000 Bonanza" game, which retails for $20. 

Chef wins $1 million on Nantucket

According to the Lottery, Durnin was delivering food on Nantucket when he noticed a car seat had gone missing from the back of his truck. He retraced his route and decided to stop at Old South Diner for a snack and a scratch ticket.

sean-durin.jpg
Sean Durnin, who won $1 million on a scratch ticket sold in Nantucket. Massachusetts Lottery

"He left the diner and was on his way home when he finally found the car seat," the Lottery said. "After experiencing that bit of good fortune, he scratched his ticket to reveal an even greater fortune."

Durnin opted to take the one-time cash option of $650,000 before taxes. He plans to spend his winnings on investments for his son.

The $10,000,000 Bonanza game still has five $1 million prizes and three $10 million prizes available.

Old South Diner's lottery luck

The Old South Diner gets $10,000 for selling the million-dollar winner. That's on top of the $30,000 the store has already received for selling a $2 million winner in June and another $1 million ticket in March.

nantucket-credit.jpg
The Old South Diner in Nantucket Nantucket Current

Store manager Binod BK told the Nantucket Current back in June that the store was expecting a rush of customers after the rare wins. No other Lottery retailer in the state has sold three instant tickets worth $1 million or more since Jan. 2023.

"There's something about this place," he said.

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

