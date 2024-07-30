Online lottery sales now legal in Massachusetts. Here's when you can start playing.

BOSTON - The lottery in Massachusetts will finally be available online, but it will take more than a year to make it happen.

Governor Maura Healey signed the new state budget for fiscal year 2025 Monday and it includes legalizing online lottery sales in Massachusetts for the first time.

When does Massachusetts online lottery start?

The Massachusetts Lottery said it will take about 16 months to get the online platform up and running. That would be around December of 2025.

If you want to play the "iLottery" when it launches, you will have to be 21 years old to buy tickets online, instead of the minimum age of 18 for sales in stores.

Where does Massachusetts online lottery money go?

Money raised from online lottery ticket sales will be used for early childhood education and care.

The Lottery has pushed for an online option for years, with the rise of legalized gambling at casinos and online sports betting in Massachusetts.

"This will allow the Lottery to keep pace with its competition and reach newer audiences," State Treasurer Deb Goldberg said in a statement. "We are prepared to implement a safe and reliable iLottery that will produce significant resources for critical childcare services, which are so desperately needed across the state."

The new budget also includes free community college in Massachusetts funded by the state's Millionaire's Tax,