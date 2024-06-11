Lucky Nantucket store sells 2 big winning lottery tickets in 3 months

NANTUCKET - Looking to buy a lottery ticket the next time you're on Nantucket? You might want to try the Old South Diner. The restaurant and convenience store has sold two big winners in just the past three months.

Meet the lucky winners

On Monday, Hyannis resident Garen Downie claimed a $2 million prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Lifetime Millions" $50 scratch ticket he bought at Old South Diner.

Downie, who works on Nantucket, took a one-time payment of $1.3 million before taxes and said he plans to invest the money.

The winners of the lucky scratch tickets sold at Old South Diner on Nantucket. Massachusetts Lottery

On March 11, Boston resident Jose Fontanez won a $1 million prize via a "$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks" $10 ticket bought at the same store. Fontanez said he was on the island to visit his girlfriend. He said he would be using his one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes to buy a house.

"There's something about this place"

Old South Diner, which also serves Chinese food under the name Dragon by the Sea, got a $30,000 total bonus from the sale of the two scratch tickets.

The Old South Diner in Nantucket Nantucket Current

"It rarely happens, but twice in three months? There's something about this place," manager Binod BK told the Nantucket Current Tuesday morning.

Lifetime Millions scratch ticket

The prize won by Downie is the biggest prize yet claimed in the Lifetime Millions game, which is the second $50 scratch ticket the Lottery has offered.

There are still three more $2 million prizes remaining, as well as all three jackpot prizes of $1 million a year for life.